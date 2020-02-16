1897: A murder most foul leads to the founding of Webster Groves and the first double hanging in St. Louis

Among its earlier settlers, Webster Groves counted many who built summer homes there, as well as city residents who fled from a cholera epidemic into its rural safety.
Citizens who enjoyed the feeling of security were dismayed when this headline appeared in the Jan. 24, 1896, edition of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
When Bertram Atwater stepped off the 8:08 at the Lee Avenue station that January evening, the first person he ran into was "Cottonhead" Smith.
Within a few minutes' conversation, the two set into motion a chain of events that would include violence, death -- and the reshaping of a quiet community.
They agreed that Smith, a 17-year-old robber passing himself off as a helpful Boy Scout-type, would carry the luggage of Atwater, a Chicago artist, and show the way to the home of Atwater's sweetheart.
But while Atwater primped at a local barbershop, his guide met two drinking partners at Brennan's Saloon and arranged an ambush. It was a dark and stormy night.
On a wind- rocked footbridge, Atwater fought the three for his purse. Suddenly, a shot rang out. And another. One of the bushwhackers fell. So did Atwater, and the artist was dead before he hit the rain-soaked ground. Within hours after the body was discovered, the culprits were in jail and the townspeople were outraged.
Before daylight, vigilantes forced the local constable to Gary Cooper-like heroism. With a lynch mob on his doorstep, the constable sneaked his prisoners into the bitter night on a 10-mile trek, much of it on foot, to the haven of the St. Louis Police Department.
Within months, the guilty were duly tried and hanged on February 16, 1897.
And with Bert Atwater's ghost at their elbows, voters of Webster Groves, until then an informal residential community, took the plunge into official incorporation as a city.
Among the city's first acts was hiring a hard- nosed veteran of the St. Louis Police Department to clean out unsavory elements.
Atwater's death, partly plotted under the influence of demon rum, left Webster Groves with a strong distaste for drinking establishments. It heartily endorsed Prohibition for the nation.
And though there are now eating establishments that also serve liquor, Webster Groves still does not countenance modern incarnations of Brennan's Saloon.
(This story originally ran in 1982)