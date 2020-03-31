'A queer local storm' turned out to be the biggest snow St. Louis has ever seen

Away off in the Northwest there were some storms, but nothing equal to the fall in St. Louis. Louisville reports seven inches this morning, but Memphis and Little Rock have had only rain.

The course of the storm was a conflict between low and a high barometer area in the West, and the low has split, a part coming this way while the other half lingered in the West. This second half is now on its way here, and it will probably arrive with more snow about tomorrow.

There is no prospect of clear weather before thlrty-slx hours have passed.

Why St. Louis and the surrounding territory alone received such a heavy snow is a riddle, and it will be classed in the records as a meteorological phenomenon. The snow was wet and "nasty" and clung to the tracks In such a way that it delayed trains, and they were all from one to three hours late.

Twenty Inches at Mascoutah.

Twenty Inches of snow has fallen here since yesterday morning. It Is the heaviest snow that has fallen in this section for years. All trains were late this morning, it being necessary to send light engines over the road to plow the snow from the track. At noon today it has stopped snowing, and is melting rapidly.