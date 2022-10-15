After Ozzie made us go crazy, Jack Clark vaulted the Cardinals to the World Series

Editors note: On Oct. 16, 1985, Jack Clark lifted the Cardinals to the World Series with playoff home run over the Dodgers. This is how the Post-Dispatch covered the event.

LOS ANGELES - They will be talking about this game for a long, long time.

They will talk about it like they talk now about Enos Slaughter's mad dash home in 1946.

They'll talk about it like they talk about Bob Gibson blowing down the Red Sox and the Tigers, like they talk about Lou Brock's 118th steal and like they talk about the Man named Musial.

It is now part of the Cardinal legacy, a shiny memory to be brought out and cherished for as long as the Birds sit on the bat. Where were you when Jack Clark hit his homer? What were you doing, what did you say?

The shadows have lengthened now at Dodger Stadium, stretching into the left-field pavilion where Jack Clark drove a Tom Niedenfuer fastball into Cardinal history. The sun fights bravely through the smoke and haze that hides the San Gabriel mountains out beyond the fence. In front of the Cardinal dugout two buses are lined up to take the Cardinals home, on the next leg of their journey to the World Series.

The buses are still empty. The players are still in the clubhouse, cherishing the sweetness of their victory, reluctant to see this part of it end, yet eager to see it continue. The pennant is won, four games to two, won indelibly, 7-5 by Clark's monstrous three-run homer in the ninth inning here Wednesday.

Unbelievable? Yes. Still more unbelievable is this: the best is yet to come.

The clubhouse was a madhouse. A buffet table loaded with lasagna and fried chicken was being widely ignored. Champagne was the nourishment of choice, champagne applied externally as well as internally.

A throng four-deep encircled Jack Clark, who hit the home run that now goes on the baseball memory shelf next to the ones struck by Bobby Thomson and Bill Mazeroski. Jack Clark waited his whole career to be a winner in a moment like this, and he was cherishing it.

A slightly smaller mob enveloped Ozzie Smith, voted the Most Valuable Player in the playoffs. The defensive genius won it for his offense, 10 hits in 23 at-bats, the game-winning homer in Game 5, the RBI triple that tied Game 6 and gave the Cards a chance to win it.

Around the room the rest of the Cardinals made merry and hugged each other. Fred Kuhlmann and Lou Susman and Dal Maxvill, the front-office brain trust, posed with the National League trophy.

Cesar Cedeno, who played such a key role in the September drive that brought the Cardinals here, walked into manager Whitey Herzog's office and said simply, ''Thank you for this.''

Then he poured champagne all over Herzog's crew cut.

Outside the manager's office, the Cardinals were shaking each other's hands, stars and non-stars alike. On this team, the difference is very slight. Every man on the team had a part to play in this, every man had reason to drink deep from the victor's cup.

Two scenes stick out to illustrate this ''Every man did his part, this is a team victory'' concept.

The first was Frank Coppenbarger and Pat Perry lifting their champagne bottles in toast to each other. Frank is the assistant equipment manager, the man who helps Buddy Bates during the 18-hour days of grunt work. A couple of years ago, he passed the word along to the higher-ups that lefthanded pitcher Pat Perry - released by two teams - might be worth a look.

The Cardinals signed him, brought him up in September, and Perry helped pitch them to the division championship. Perry's not eligible for postseason play, but he's in uniform nonetheless. So are the other youngsters brought up in September. It costs the Cardinals big money to bring these half-dozen men along, but this is an organization that goes first class. You do your job, and they take care of you.

The second vignette involves a player slightly better known than Pat Perry, a young man named Willie Dean McGee. For a brief moment Wednesday afternoon, he sat in front of his locker, an island of solitude in the midst of the tempest.

Perhaps you've heard of Willie McGee. He's the leading candidate for the National League's Most Valuable Player award, but prior to Wednesday, he was being fitted for goat's horns. He was hitting a cool .190 in the playoffs, 163 points under his batting championship average. He'd left nine men in scoring position. He'd been thrown out two of the three times he'd tried to steal. The stats didn't bother him. The knowledge that he wasn't contributing did.

''I've learned that these things happened, '' he'd said Monday in St. Louis. ''I'm doing my best. I'm trying, but I can't do everything. I'm trying to be patien t, because I know my day will come.''

It came Wednesday. He had three hits in five trips to the plate, and was robbed of a fourth hit. Small matter. He had the big hit. With the Birds down 4-1 in the seventh and the crowd making plans for Game 7, McGee came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out. He delivered.

His single made it 4-3, and when Smith followed with a triple off Niedenfuer, McGee came home with the run that tied the game.

He had watched in vain as a homer off the bat of Mike Marshall sailed over Andy Van Slyke's outstretched glove in the eighth, restoring the Dodgers' lead. He made up his mind to get the run back.

With one out in the ninth, Willie singled. Then he stole second. Smith walked, and Tom Herr moved them along with a ground ball to second. Willie had a lovely vantage point on third base as Clark's drive screamed over his head on its journey to Redbird immortality.

Then, with two out in the ninth, McGee had the distinct pleasure of settling under Pedro Guerrero's soft fly to short center.

''Oh, man, '' he said. ''I didn't think it would ever come down.'' It did.

''I clamped it, '' said Willie McGee. ''I couldn't wait to get in here and start the good feelings.''

Willie McGee said it again - ''this was ateam victory. There are no superstars on this team. We just go out and do our jobs, and it seems like there's a different hero every day. Today I just did my part.''

And tonight the celebration?

''No, I overdid it the last time (when the Cardinals clinched the division title), drank too much champagne. I think I wasn't ready mentally for this. I partied too much.

''Now I'm going to prepare. We've still got the World Series to play.''