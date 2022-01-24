All hell broke loose the night Ted Nugent played the Checkerdome

On Jan. 24, 1978, Checkerdome officials experimented with a no-reserved-seat policy for the concert. It was the last time they would try that at a rock concert. Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered the story.

The first no-reserved-seats rock concert at the Checkerdome was the last. "We'll never use general admission again," said Charley Mancuso, Checkerdome manager.

And building and fire inspectors agree. Tuesday night's concert (by guitarist Ted Nugent) was supposed to be "an experiment," Mancuso said.

He still sounded baffled Thursday that "what's been done all over the United States and our attempt to meet the needs of the community here was a big mistake."

Lots of the 17,169 who attended the concert will attest to that. Three of them are the daughters of Mrs. Roberta Smith of 3621 Liermann Avenue.

"I am pretty strict with my younger daughters, 14 and 13, and I'd never let them go to a rock concert," she said. "This time, they wanted to go with my 28-year-old daughter, so I said okay, although my husband I wasn't in favor of it."

"Afterward, my oldest daughter said she would never take them to anything like that again. Here they'd bought their tickets three weeks ahead and when they got there, the seats were all filled and there were kids sitting on the floor and blocking the fire exits. It's just terrible."

Max Feuerbacher, the city's chief building inspector, has had several calls about the concert. He says he will speak to the building commissioner about returning to the former practice of monitoring events at the Checkerdome.

"We used to check these things out in a joint deal with the fire marshal before K. O. Brown took over as Building Commissioner (in 1961), and I am going to recommend that we start doing it again," Feuerbacher said.

Fire Marshal Alan Brandmeyer said he is writing a warning to Mancuso.

"Anybody sitting on the steps that lead to the fire exits is in absolute violation of a city ordinance, but we don't have any ordinance to prevent kids from sitting on the floor," he said.

At the Tuesday night concert, many youngsters sat on a plank floor covering the ice where the Blues play.

"We're going to insist on being notified of events of this sort beforehand so we can inspect the arrangements," Brandmeyer said. "You can't stop the show with that age group and try to get things straightened out you'd have a riot. It's got to be controlled beforehand."

Mancuso, admittedly sadder but wiser, agreed that it must be controlled beforehand, in St. Louis at least.

"In other places, kids aren't used to reserved seats," he said. "In other places, they have educated the kids to know when to come for open admission. But here, they started coming at midnight the night before.

"We thought opening two hours ahead of time would give everyone plenty of time to get in and get settled. But there were 3,000 to 5,000 kids piled up there before the doors were opened. That's why it didn't work the way it's supposed to." Despite reports of overcrowding, Mancuso said, the Checkerdome did not sell more tickets than it has permanent fixed seats.

"We have 17,961 fixed seats," Mancuso said, "and there were only 17,169 tickets distributed." This would be plenty of elbow room for a hockey game.

But at the concert, nobody sat in more than 800 seats directly behind the bandstand at the south end of the floor area.

Four persons were injured coming through the turnstyles, four more were injured in the rush into the building, one girl fell and hit her head later and six had too much to drink, Mancuso said.

All 15 sought treatment at the Checkerdome nurse's office.

Mancuso came here from Omaha, where his father manages a 10,000-seat municipal stadium.

"We had 35 concerts out there in the last two years and no problems at all, he said." But I'll never use general admission at the Checker-dome again."