An American! An American! Fueled by raw eggs and brandy, a hero was crowned in the 1904 Olympic marathon

The Olympic marathon on Aug. 30, 1904, drew an estimated 10,000 spectators in St. Louis. Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered the race.
The big stone gymnasium was throwing a long, faint shadow up the back-stretch and darkness was slowly closing down on the Stadium and its 10.000 watchers when the first of the big dusty autos, the Post-Dispatch car, dashed up Olympia way with the word that the leading runner of the Marathon race had passed Clayton and was well on the last leg of the great run.
"Who Is he? Who is he?" yelled the crowd.
"No. 2 Art. Hicks of Cambridge. He's about a mile back on the road."
"An American! An American:" was the roar that shamed every other sound heard at the Stadium this summer.
And again the thousands lined the Stadium fence, the Intramural station, the side of Olympia way and every other point where a first glimpse of the runner might be had.
Another few minutes of straining eyes and then far down Forsyth road there was a little cloud of dust moving slowly on and then a procession of autos. Nearer and nearer It came until the great throng saw that it was the first of the Marathon runners. Then hls begrimed number, a distorted "20." was visible and the next minute the winner of the Marathon race staggered into the grounds along the Stadium fence, while wave upon wave of applause followed him through the lane of packed spectators until he entered the Stadium at the head of the chute in full view of the benches.
Then pandemonium broke loose.
Slowly, weakly he moved around the last quarter-mile and, with barely enough strength to break the tape, fell Into the dozen arms waiting to catch him.
When he jogged on you might have thought him a mannequin. his feet thumped so regularly, so heavily; his frame shook so joltlngly; there was not a semblance of the elastic spring with which he had started.
He must have heard the uproar about him. but he betrayed no sign of it. He was past that. He did look up once when the din was at its height. He was within a few yards of the finish. His lower jaw-was hanging as in imbecility, his eyes stared blankly, but his pitiful expression didn't charge.
To the great crowd it was the gallant finish of a lion-hearted athlete in the greatest endurance test of the century.
Officially it was Thomas J. Hicks of Cambridge, Mass.. winning the Marathon race of the Olympic games In the time of 3 hours 28 minutes, 53 seconds. Albert J. Corey of Chicago passed the president s box 5 minutes and 23 seconds later as second in the race, and 13 minutes and 17 seconds after Corey. A L.. Newton of New York A. C. came in third
This Is the official result of the hardest Marathon run in the history of the event.
But this does not tell of terrors of those three hours. The blinding, choking dust that lay in heavy clouds, over the road, the heavy, blistering heat, the burning thirst that bakes the tongue and grips the wind like a vise; the dead, hard macadam that gave no spring .g to the feet, the rough and rutty cross roads that sent the runners staggering out of his stride time after time and through it all that he must run and run without pause for the sake of a fleeting notoriety and a silver cup.
But for the attending auto which strengthened him at short intervals with a sponge, brandy and raw eggs, hew would probably have collapsed. After the finish he was too weak to stand and receive the cup that President Francis tried to give him.
Doctors examined him and stated that nothing but utter exhaustion was the matter.