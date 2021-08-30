An American! An American! Fueled by raw eggs and brandy, a hero was crowned in the 1904 Olympic marathon

Then pandemonium broke loose.

Slowly, weakly he moved around the last quarter-mile and, with barely enough strength to break the tape, fell Into the dozen arms waiting to catch him.

When he jogged on you might have thought him a mannequin. his feet thumped so regularly, so heavily; his frame shook so joltlngly; there was not a semblance of the elastic spring with which he had started.

He must have heard the uproar about him. but he betrayed no sign of it. He was past that. He did look up once when the din was at its height. He was within a few yards of the finish. His lower jaw-was hanging as in imbecility, his eyes stared blankly, but his pitiful expression didn't charge.

To the great crowd it was the gallant finish of a lion-hearted athlete in the greatest endurance test of the century.

Officially it was Thomas J. Hicks of Cambridge, Mass.. winning the Marathon race of the Olympic games In the time of 3 hours 28 minutes, 53 seconds. Albert J. Corey of Chicago passed the president s box 5 minutes and 23 seconds later as second in the race, and 13 minutes and 17 seconds after Corey. A L.. Newton of New York A. C. came in third

This Is the official result of the hardest Marathon run in the history of the event.