April 25, 1942 • A shy south St. Louis fighter pilot gets a hero's welcome back home

ST. LOUIS • The first months after America's entry in World War II were filled with bad news overseas and worry on the home front. German submarines roamed the Atlantic. The Japanese navy sank Allied cruisers in the Java Sea. Remnants of the U.S. Army in the Philippines retreated to Corregidor Island.

Just when Americans needed something to smile about, along came shy, grinning Edward H. "Butch" O'Hare, south St. Louis boy and Navy flying ace. St. Louis gave him a joyous ticker-tape homecoming parade on Saturday, April 25, 1942. Stories and photos ran four pages in Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

Two months earlier, O'Hare had flown his stubby Wildcat fighter into a formation of Japanese bombers and shot down five of them. A government hungry for heroes whisked O'Hare to Washington, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt presented him with the Medal of Honor. With O'Hare in the White House was his wife, Rita, a former nurse at old DePaul Hospital on North Kingshighway. They had been married for seven months.

The O'Hares flew into Lambert Field to adoring crowds. Seated on the back of a convertible Ford Phaeton, Lt. Cmdr. O'Hare rode with his wife and mother, Selma O'Hare, through streams of confetti along Washington Avenue and Broadway. The sidewalks were jammed with noisy admirers shouting, "Atta boy, Eddie!"

During a ceremony at Soldiers Memorial, Mayor William Dee Becker said O'Hare's courage and dash "give voice to our pride and joy in this hour."

Befitting the bravado of the times, O'Hare told reporters, "It will be a relief to get back to my real job, which is flying and fighting."

In a separate interview, Rita O'Hare said she was proud of her husband, adding, "I worried only when I didn't know where he was."

She had plenty more time for that. O'Hare returned to the Pacific and became lead fighter pilot on the carrier Enterprise. On the night of Nov. 26, 1943, he was shot down in his new Hellcat fighter near the Tarawa atoll. O'Hare was 29 and the father of an infant girl when he was killed. After the war, St. Louis leaders pondered building a new airport and naming it after O'Hare. Chicago scored a beat in 1949 by naming its airfield in his memory. Thus, O'Hare International Airport.

O'Hare had lived only occasionally with his father, Edward J. O'Hare, who divorced his mother in 1932 and moved to Chicago. The elder O'Hare ran a racetrack there and was gunned down by mobsters in 1939.