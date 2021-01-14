Archive article: Rev. Luther King expects action under Kennedy

Dr. King, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said in response to a question that although President Dwight D. Eisenhower was "genuinely a man of good will," he did not feel that the President ever had an understanding of the depth of the problem of race relations. He asserted that Mr. Eisenhower had never issued a statement morally condemning segregation or one upholding the 1954 Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in publicly supported schools.

Kind Word for Nixon.

"If President Eisenhower had stood up more, many of the problems we are facing today would never had occurred," he said. "I would not be honest if I said the President had given the leadership that is needed and deserved. Vice President Nixon would have done more than President Eisenhower."