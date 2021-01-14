Archive article: Rev. Luther King expects action under Kennedy

Editor's note: This article was originally published on page 3 of the Post-Dispatch's Nov. 28, 1960, edition.
The Missouri History Museum is holding a series of virtual events on Sunday and Monday to commemorate the anniversary of King's visit.
A strengthened coalition of northern Republicans and Southern Dixiecrats will make it difficult to get civil rights legislation passed in Congress, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., of Atlanta, Ga., a leader in the nonviolent approach to the ending of racial segregation, said here last night.
Speaking on "The Future of Integration," Dr. King declared that he was impressed by President-elect John F. Kennedy's understanding and desire to know more about the problems of race relations. He addressed about 2,300 persons at the opening of the 1960-61 season of the Liberal Forum at United Hebrew Temple, 225 South Skinker Boulevard.
Doubtful About Congress.
"What we can expect," the integrationist minister said, "is more executive orders and actions" from President-elect Kennedy. "I am not too optimistic about getting all that is needed and wanted from Congress," he said at the meeting and at an earlier press conference at the Y.M.-Y.W.H.A., 724 Union Boulevard.
Dr. King, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, said in response to a question that although President Dwight D. Eisenhower was "genuinely a man of good will," he did not feel that the President ever had an understanding of the depth of the problem of race relations. He asserted that Mr. Eisenhower had never issued a statement morally condemning segregation or one upholding the 1954 Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in publicly supported schools.
Kind Word for Nixon.
"If President Eisenhower had stood up more, many of the problems we are facing today would never had occurred," he said. "I would not be honest if I said the President had given the leadership that is needed and deserved. Vice President Nixon would have done more than President Eisenhower."
Dr. King, who directed the successful bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., asserted that the opponents of desegregation are "fighting a losing battle." The old South, he declared, is crumbling. He is co-pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The speaker, listed in the 1957 Gallup Poll as one of the mast admired religious leaders in the world, included among "the forces of defiance in the South" the Ku Klux Klan, which "thrives on racial and religious bigotry," and the While Citizens councils, "which have a halo of partial respectability" but whose methods include threats of economic reprisal on Negroes and non-conforming white persons.
The councils, he said, have created an atmosphere where violence thrives. Moderates no longer feel free to discuss their thoughts for fear of social ostracism and economic reprisal. "What communication that did exist between the races is now closed," he stated.
Forces acting in support of desegregation in the South, he said, are southerners, who feel they cannot cut themselves off from the rest of the country, the growing industrialization of the south, the impact of federal court action, sensitivity to world opinion, and a stronger voice of religious institutions.
The greatest of the forces in the defiance to segregation, he said, is the determination of Negroes to gain freedom and equality. "This is the force that will break down the barriers of segregation."