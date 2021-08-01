Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder

ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport.

The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and were designed to carry soldiers and equipment. They were pulled aloft by transport planes on nylon tethers and let loose to descend into rough landings behind enemy lines. They were dangerous contraptions for dangerous missions.

On Aug. 1, 1943, Becker and Robertson were among dignitaries on a demonstration ride at Lambert. The day before, reporters had asked the mayor whether he was nervous.

"They're asking our boys to use these things. Why shouldn't we?" Becker said. "When our time comes to die, there isn't much we can do about it."

Margaret Becker, his wife, wanted to go along, but Army regulations barred women from military aircraft. The passengers posed for photographers before a C-47 transport slowly pulled them from the runway before thousands of spectators.

"Now, watch the glider," said a voice over the loudspeaker.