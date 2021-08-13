Aug. 13, 1979: Lou Brock joins the 3,000-hit club, and Rick Hummel is there to report it

Brock calmly spoke of plans to donate $1 for every hit to an organization to be announced later and then began rolling tape around a bat. He rolled five pieces, an inch or so apart, around the bat and said that pitcher Silvio Martinez, of all people, had given there was no margin for error," said Brock. "I didn't want my hands to slip on the bat."

With the tape, Brock assured himself that his hands wouldn't slip. The only problem, he said, was that somebody kept taking his bats. He had to use somebody else's. There followed a foray into the equipment room where Brock saw no bats marked "No. 20" in the rack. But a batboy said, "Oh, your bats are locked up over here." Sure enough, Brock, to his surprise, found a dozen or so bats and he extracted four. But, as fate would have it and always seems to in such situations Brock said afterward he had no idea what bat he used to reach 3,000. It may not even have been his own. It didn't really matter.