Aug. 16, 1971: A record turnout for The Who at Mississippi River Festival

Editor's note: When The Who drew 34,000 to the Mississippi River Festival, the Post-Dispatch reported on the show the next day.

Who is The Who? To Pete Rudge, their manager, The Who is the "working class superstars" of rock music.

To Mississippi River Festival promoters, worried about a deficit season, The Who is last-minute money at the gate. To about 34,000 rock music freaks, The Who is four British lads who laid down a pulsating wall of sound last evening at the finale of the 1971 festival.

Armed with 10 1/2 tons of equipment that ranged from amplifiers to flashing red, yellow and blue lights, The Who performed at blast force for about one and a half hours last evening, danced around while lead guitarist Peters Townshend broke his guitar to bits on stage then rushed off, leaving frenzied youths storming and shouting for "more . . . more!"

The concert was a cultural happening for members of the counterculture in the St. Louis area. The concert was also testament that old, gut hard rock music is not dead despite the moaning of such soft rockers as James Taylor and the aging prophet Bob Dylan.