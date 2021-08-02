The new building had two levels and featured and unusual dome construction that housed a cooling tower for air conditioning. The rotunda under it was 40 feet high and 125 feet in diameter and was the focal point of the center’s design.
Aug. 2, 1963: The new South County shopping mall opens and dazzles St. Louis
The new Famous-Barr store was the main tenant in the $10 million center, which occupied a 55-acre site had had been under construction since May 1962.
Aug. 2, 1963: Opening Day
Aerial view of highways leading to the mall
A look at new highway openings
Sneak preview
The Carousel Room, the Rotunda and more
Economy - and Eagle stamps too!
New store features
National joins Famous-Barr
Bob Rose
Bob Rose is vice president for digital content and strategy at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Related to this collection
Most Popular
The Gay Bob Doll, billed as the world’s first gay doll stood 13 inches tall, wore one earring, a custom-made flannel cowboy shirt and sported …
The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collectio…
The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collectio…
The Associated Press has won 31 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collectio…
The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collectio…
The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collectio…
Olympic Gold Medal winners Leon and Michael Spinks received the keys to the city of East St. Louis on Aug. 4, 1976.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Barack Obama, Billy Bob Thornton, Daniel Dae Kim, Greta Gerwig, Me…
In 2007, the eight-lane Interstate 35W bridge, a major Minneapolis artery, collapsed into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, and …