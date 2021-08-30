Aug. 30, 1958, the Crestwood McDonald's opened. Meet the man who brought it here.

The Wyatts have a daughter, Lana, and three grandchildren.

It was six years before Wyatt and Kuehl opened their second McDonald's, at Gravois and Hampton, but others followed quickly. Tom Hillmeyer joined the group as manager and part owner of their third franchise; he now is Wyatt's general manager.

Kuehl wasn't actively involved in the company's operations in later years, and in 1987 he sold his share of the business to Wyatt.

One of the chief concerns for Hillmeyer and other McDonald's executives is personnel.

''The birthrate dropped in the '60s, and there will be a shortage of teen-agers until 1992,'' Wyatt said, ''so we've had to find alternatives. We hire a lot of housewives who help us through lunch time and go home in time to meet the school bus.

''Older citizens have also worked out well. You've probably seen our TV ad in which the older gentleman comes home from his first day as a McDonald's employee. His wife asks him how it went and he says, 'I don't know how they ever got along without me!'

''He isn't far from the truth. We depend on our older employees, especially to do the labor-intensive jobs in the back, such as preparing salads. The kids are a little faster up front.''