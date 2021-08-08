Aug. 8, 1985: Jerry Berger previews the new St. Louis Centre

MOVING ALONG: Sighs of relief filled the St. Louis Museum Shop (part of the Gallery of Museum Shops), where staffers had finally put together the pieces of a 10-foot mahogany wall piece.

"Isn't the silver through customs yet?" should be a question asked by shop staffers Patricia Stubbers and Kathleen Simmons of their counterparts In Paris' Louvre.

A few paces away, Jim Butts, chief of housekeeping, chuckled that the brown-bagged lunch of one of his workmen "had been stolen during the night."

At least he was able to sip coffee and munch on pastry served by Addle Bleser of Butler's Pantry, caterers to St. Louis Centre's crew, who excitedly confided, "I helped cater breakfast at the very first meeting of the part- ners in St. Louis Union Station! I'd love to see that."

COUNTDOWN: Tickets to last night's RCGA-sponsored opening party were the hottest item in town, as evidenced by Simon staffer Victor Ruthlg, who regaled workers with the tale of the woman who telephoned to explain that her two tickets had been stolen at a friend's house. "We didn't bother to check the police report," said Ruthlg, "we just told her we'd pass her through."