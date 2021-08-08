Aug. 8, 1985: Jerry Berger previews the new St. Louis Centre

Editors note: On August 8, 1985, St. Louis celebrated the opening of a gleaming new mall connecting Dillard's and Famous-Barr downtown. The mall was supposed to give a shot in the arm to the downtown economy. Columnist Jerry Berger got a sneak preview of things and his is what he wrote.
AGONY L ECSTASY: "God must have wanted it to be like this, because when construction connecting the Famous-Barr and Dillard's stores neared completion, the levels were only inches off!" Elizabeth Kraft, vice president of Melvln Simon & Associates Inc., philosophized Wednesday at the 11th hour before the St. Louis Centre curtain-raiser.
Meanwhile, frenzied workmen put the finishing touches to the gleaming shops midway between the anchor department stores.
One workman outside the then-incomplete St. Louis Jewelry Factory moaned, "But I ordered burgundy tilel"
Stewing over whether the baseball strike would be over soon were Scott Ross, partner in the Complete Athlete, which stocks sports equipment licensed by professional teams.
"Fans like to root for their favorite teams then buy the merchandise," he cried.
Conversely, a tranquil mood prevailed with Sharon Leonard and Harry G. Wellard as they stocked shelves with giant jawbreakers and gummy bears at their Tropical Sun & Fruit kiosk.
MOVING ALONG: Sighs of relief filled the St. Louis Museum Shop (part of the Gallery of Museum Shops), where staffers had finally put together the pieces of a 10-foot mahogany wall piece.
"Isn't the silver through customs yet?" should be a question asked by shop staffers Patricia Stubbers and Kathleen Simmons of their counterparts In Paris' Louvre.
A few paces away, Jim Butts, chief of housekeeping, chuckled that the brown-bagged lunch of one of his workmen "had been stolen during the night."
At least he was able to sip coffee and munch on pastry served by Addle Bleser of Butler's Pantry, caterers to St. Louis Centre's crew, who excitedly confided, "I helped cater breakfast at the very first meeting of the part- ners in St. Louis Union Station! I'd love to see that."
COUNTDOWN: Tickets to last night's RCGA-sponsored opening party were the hottest item in town, as evidenced by Simon staffer Victor Ruthlg, who regaled workers with the tale of the woman who telephoned to explain that her two tickets had been stolen at a friend's house. "We didn't bother to check the police report," said Ruthlg, "we just told her we'd pass her through."
What the guests saw last night at the debut of the Centre, which it Is hoped will reverse the downtown trend of more pigeons than people, were 2 acres of glass, more than a million floor tiles, 1,900 individual plants, 6 million pounds of structural steel and 1,500 cubic yards of concrete and the octogenarian who springs eternal, Bob Hope.
Hope just may be disappointed to learn that on the fourth floor level of the Centre, he could have relaxed on the "Mommy, Mommy Chair" (It vibrates) in Abercrombie & Fitch. Or he could've opted for ogling the 18-karat-gold Carrera sunglasses there, which sell for $3,000 a pair.
Other big-ticket items Abercrombie touts include a chess set that will be price tagged at $15,000. ("Only Queen Elizabeth has a matching set," snapped the clerk.)
The shops planned to shutter for the preview, because as the Centre's general manager, Larry Troyer, explained, "It will give tenants an opportunlty to work to the last minute."
Improvisation comes easy to Troyer, who recalled the arrival of 30-foot trees for planting on the bridge. He said, "They couldn't fit Into the elevators, so we just cut a hole in the wall on the Sixth Street side."
PERSONAE: While Stlx, Baer & Fuller has long since disappeared from the scene to make way for Dillard's, J.A. "Cubby" Baer II, whose grandfather, Julius Baer, was a founder of SBF, relentlessly wended his way here for the opening from his retreat in Charlevoix, Mich.
Cubby, who for 15 years was chairman and CEO of SBF, noted that the entire project of connecting the two stores by a mall was more than a dream 19 years ago for him and bankers Don Lasater and Boardman Jones.
"We commissioned Seattle-based architect John Graham to design it," said Baer, "but It became too expensive."
Louis Lelpzlger, 74, who retired in 1976 as president of Stlx, Baer & Fuller, who recalled earlier in the day how In the 1920s the store's employees contributed toward the purchase of the ornate clock that became a landmark, first near the fine jewelry department and then on the corner of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
The clock, he said, was a memorial to one of the store's founders, Slgmund Baer, Incidentally, the timepiece has been taken down for cleaning. - Asked whether he planned to attend the opening, Lelpzlger confided, "I wasn't Invited."
BOTTOM SHELF: Well, cheer up, Lou! All the retailers in St. Louts Centre received Invitations to the opening night party and dutifully coughed up the required $35 each.
FAST FOOTWORK: Our Centre stroll finally led us out on Sixth Street, where at , least one townie lamented the premiere of the shopping complex.
Elliot Waiman, who owns the Gateway Newsstand near Washington Avenue with his father, Mike, is sad about the departure of workmen on the project.
"Sales of Playboy and Penthouse were down," Waxman said, "but we sold a lot of Hustler and High Society."