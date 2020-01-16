Bob and weave! 20 years ago, football history was made in St. Louis

All-St. Louis NFL Team Post-Dispatch sportswriters Jim Thomas and Ben Frederickson present their all-time St. Louis pro football team (first published on STLtoday.co…

Minnesota responded with touchdowns by Cris Carter and Leroy Hoard. The Rams, who had trailed for only 4:29 in eight regular-season games at the Dome, found themselves trailing 17-14 at the half.

Game on? Not really.

"We weren't playing our football in the first half," said Faulk, who scored two TDs, one on a dazzling 41-yard screen pass play. "Coach made a remark at halftime like, 'Hey, we're stopping ourselves. We're going to go out there, and we're going to do the same things we've been doing. And we're going to play fast.' "

They played fast all right. Tony Horne took the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a touchdown, starting up the middle and then darting left behind his wedge blockers.

"Tony Horne set the tone with that kickoff return," Lyght said. "It was over after that."

The Rams scored on four of their next five possessions. It would have been five for five, but place-kicker Jeff Wilkins - bothered by tendinitis in his plant leg - missed a 42-yard field goal, wide right.