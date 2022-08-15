Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.

Years later, after a lot of legal wrangling, Miller returned to the Muny in “Sugar Babies.” And St. James once again played Reno Sweeney, this time at Stages St. Louis.

Here was Joe Pollack's original story:

Although it sounds too much like a poor Hollywood script to be true, it happened in St. Louis last night. The star, Ann Miller, had been hospitalized and no replacement was available. Then Pat St. James, a Webster College senior, stepped out of the chorus, spent the afternoon in a crash study program, rehearsed once and went on as the star of "Anything Goes" at the Municipal Opera.

After a standing ovation from a crowd of 8878 and many compliments from her fellow performers, she sat in the star's dressing room and talked with surprising poise and calm about the events of the day.

Miss St. James, 23 years old, had been an understudy for the part of Hope, another character in the play, when Miss Miller was struck by a stage boom during Monday night's performance. With Miss Miller's announcement this afternoon that she would not be able to appear in the production for the rest of the week, Muny Opera officials said that Miss St. James would continue in the starring role for the rest of the week.

"So I knew more of the book than if I had just been part of the chorus," she said.

Yesterday morning Edward M. Greenberg, executive producer of the Opera, asked her whether she knew any of the lines of Reno, the female lead, she said. "I told him I knew a few of them, and he said I'd better look at them a little because there was a chance I'd be doing it," she recalled. "Later, he told me I should really get to work, because I'd been elected, and then I got so busy there wasn't much chance to be nervous."