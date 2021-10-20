Business owners howled at the downtown curfew of 1918 to fight the Spanish flu

The disease got its name because of high death rates in Spain, but it probably originated at Fort Riley, Kan., and hitched to Europe with the doughboys to the Western Front. It ravaged its way through the trenches. With all the killing already underway, the epidemic wasn’t noticed soon enough.

Kiel and Starkloff enforced their quarantine with vigor. Police arrested defiant barkeeps. Colleges and high schools canceled football games. Judges told officers not to arrest people on “trivial” matters, lest sick people infect others in holdover cells.

On Oct. 20, 1918, Starkloff ordered a restriction of business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for downtown. This included retail stores and saloons.

Business owners howled to City Hall, but city welfare director John Schmoll said, “It is a case of get the dollars and lose lives or save the lives and lose the dollars.” Kiel said he backed Starkloff because, “I do not want a single soul to die.”

In Europe, the war was surging to an exhausted conclusion. On Nov. 9, Starkloff expanded the list of closings. But two days later — Armistice Day — people poured into the streets in jubilation.