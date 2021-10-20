 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business owners howled at the downtown curfew of 1918 to fight the Spanish flu
0 comments

Business owners howled at the downtown curfew of 1918 to fight the Spanish flu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS • On Oct. 5, 1918, the city health department issued this warning: “Avoid persons with colds.”

Dr. Max C. Starkloff, health commissioner, knew that wasn’t nearly enough. Two days later, with Mayor Henry Kiel’s strong backing, he issued an emergency order closing schools, theaters, pool halls, playgrounds and other public places. Starkloff quickly added churches and taverns, and restricted attendance at funerals. Streetcars were limited to seated passengers.

The strategy was known as “social distancing,” and the motive was to fight the Spanish flu that was sweeping the world. The misnamed influenza would kill many more people than the ghastly meat-grinder known as the Great War.

Look Back 141005

Members of the Red Cross Motor Ambulance Corps in St. Louis transport influenza patients from a house at Etzel and Page avenues. The Spanish Flu epidemic killed 1,703 in St. Louis in fall and winter 1918-19, but the city's draconian order closing schools, churches and many other public places helped to make the local death rate the lowest among the nation's largest cities.

The order was extreme, but it worked — St. Louis’ death rate was the lowest among major American cities.

On the day Starkloff and Kiel announced the order, two soldiers died of the virus at Jefferson Barracks, the likely origin of the local outbreak. Six more died there the next day, and eight civilians died at St. Louis City Hospital. In two days, the number of local cases doubled to 1,150 patients.

Most survived, but some died within a day of infection. It was especially hard on young adults, whose robust immune systems could go into deadly overdrive.

Among the victims was U.S. Rep. Jacob Meeker, who married his secretary, Alice Redmon, in Jewish Hospital, seven hours before he died Oct. 16. Meeker had toured Jefferson Barracks six days before.

The disease got its name because of high death rates in Spain, but it probably originated at Fort Riley, Kan., and hitched to Europe with the doughboys to the Western Front. It ravaged its way through the trenches. With all the killing already underway, the epidemic wasn’t noticed soon enough.

Kiel and Starkloff enforced their quarantine with vigor. Police arrested defiant barkeeps. Colleges and high schools canceled football games. Judges told officers not to arrest people on “trivial” matters, lest sick people infect others in holdover cells.

On  Oct. 20, 1918, Starkloff ordered a restriction of business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for downtown. This included retail stores and saloons.

Business owners howled to City Hall, but city welfare director John Schmoll said, “It is a case of get the dollars and lose lives or save the lives and lose the dollars.” Kiel said he backed Starkloff because, “I do not want a single soul to die.”

In Europe, the war was surging to an exhausted conclusion. On Nov. 9, Starkloff expanded the list of closings. But two days later — Armistice Day — people poured into the streets in jubilation.

The city allowed schools to reopen a few days later and lifted the quarantine Nov. 18. But cases rebounded, and Starkloff again closed schools and banned gatherings such as dances and banquets. The epidemic peaked here Dec. 10, with 60 deaths from flu, then began losing its fury. In the first week of January 1919, the death total was 16.

In the last three months of 1918, flu and flu-related pneumonia killed almost 3,000 St. Louisans. The city’s death rate was the lowest among the nation’s 10 largest cities. It was less than half the rates in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

East St. Louis, which followed St. Louis’ example, recorded 342 deaths. Belleville, which didn’t, had one of the highest rates in Illinois.

The pandemic probably killed about 670,000 people in the United States. Worldwide, estimates have ranged from 20 million to 40 million. The butcher’s bill for World War I was 8.5 million.

 

Tim O'Neil is a reporter at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Contact him at 314-340-8132 or toneil@post-dispatch.com

Some local hospitals in 1918

In 1918, there were 54 hospitals in St. Louis. Here are a few of them and their addresses at the time (only Barnes is in the same location):

Barnes Hospital, 600 South Kingshighway

Christian Hospital, 3540 North Grand Boulevard

Jewish Hospital, 5415 Delmar Boulevard

Missouri Baptist Sanitarium, 919 North Taylor Avenue

St. Anthony's Hospital, 3520 Chippewa Street

St. John's Hospital, 307 South Euclid Avenue

St. Luke's Hospital, 5535 Delmar

St. Mary's Infirmary, 1536 Papin Street

Dr. Max Starkloff, health chief for six mayors

Max Starkloff was the headstrong son of German immigrants who had a fiery temper. One of his feared phrases was, "Gott dammit."

Starkloff's powerful personality served the city well, especially during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19, when the city's stringent quarantine produced the lowest death rate among the nation's largest cities.

Starkloff's father, Dr. Hugo Starkloff, was a Union army surgeon during the Civil War. The son graduated in 1881 from St. Louis Medical College, forerunner of the Washington University School of Medicine. He opened a practice in the Carondelet neighborhood in south St. Louis.

In 1895, Mayor Cyrus Walbridge named him city health commissioner, a post he would hold for 30 of the next 38 years.

Only one year in office, Starkloff suffered a broken arm from flying debris while rushing to City Hospital during the tornado of May 27, 1896, known as the Great Cyclone. He supervised recovery at the wrecked hospital with his arm in a sling, and didn't get the fracture set for several hours.

In 1913, he ran for the Republican nomination for mayor but lost to Henry Kiel, who soon reappointed Starkloff to the health post. They worked side by side during the flu epidemic.

Until his retirement in 1933, Starkloff also strongly promoted vaccination and safety standards for milk.

He died in 1942 at age 82 at his home on Dover Place. The rebuilt City Hospital was named in his honor. A health clinic south of downtown now bears his name. A great-grandson, Max Starkloff, was a champion of people with disabilities and a co-founder of Paraquad Inc. and the Starkloff Disability Institute.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories October 20, 2021

Dive into hometown history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News