Dec. 30, 1964: The killing that spelled the beginning of the end for Gaslight Square

During the late 1950s and early 1960s, Gaslight Square was the hippest, hottest place in St. Louis. Stars from Miles Davis to Barbra Streisand were among the entertainers who performed there. But with the crowds, came the crime. Car theives, purse snatchers and more, quickly became a problem.
Then on Dec. 30, 1964, artist Lillian Heller was fatally shot in a robbery in the vestibule of her apartment building at 4254 Gaslight, just east of Boyle. For many, that was the last straw. Crowds stayed away, clubs began closing. By the end of sixties, Gaslight was dead. Here was our original report from Feb. 18, 1965, foreshadowing the end.
Many women proprietors of antique shops in Gaslight Square keep their doors locked during daytime business hours because they are afraid of toughs and thieves, they told the Post-Dispatch yesterday.
Only regular customers or persons "who look respectable" are admitted, several antique shop operators in the Boyle and Olive area said. Suspicious-looking persons are waved on.
Other antique shop proprietors have sharply curtailed their business hours for fear of hooligans in the early morning or from 4 to 7 p.m. when Gaslight Square is relatively quiet.
A reporter who toured Gaslight Square antique shops at 3:30 p.m. yesterday found that six of eight shops operated by women had locked doors. Signs instructed the caller, however, that the stores were open, and after the reporter rang or knocked, he was admitted.
After numerous break -ins, thievery and harassment, Dave Krush, owner of a souvenir shop at 4231 Gaslight Square, has closed his store. "And I'm not going to open it until we get at least one policeman walking a beat in this area during the day," Krush said. "If we don't get adequate police protection here, Gaslight Square will be ruined," he said.
"Local people are becoming afraid to come here." Miss Velma Moifry, proprie- tor of Mosley's Antique Ship, 4201 Gaslight Square, said that "all women who run antique shops here are scared stiff."
The women proprietors sit near the door where they can see who wants to come in or they answer a knocker or doorbell and then look over callers.
"We have good reason to be afraid, " Miss Mosley said. "Muggings and thievery go on here that you don't hear about. If you had a man in the shop, you could take a chance and leave the door open to anyone who wants to come in.
"But without a man around, a single woman running a shop here may find herself confronted by a couple of toughs when the streets outside are deserted. A single woman operating an antique shop is an easy mark."
Miss Ann Hirschfeld, proprietor of Bennett's Antiques, 4221 Gaslight Square, said that the killing of Mrs. Lillian Heller in the vestibule of the Cumberland Apartments, 4254 Gaslight Square, about 7 p.m. Dec. 30 had increased the women's fears.
George Taylor, a paroled con-vict, was charged with the murder of Mrs. Heller in a warrant issued by the circuit attorney today.
The 4-to-7 p.m. period is said by women and men antique shop operators to be the most dangerous time of the day for the store operator in Gaslight Square.
Miss Lillian Ford and Miss Lee Littlepage said they keep their doors open during the day because they have male help but that they have drastically cut their hours.
A spokesman for the Police Department said that police protection in Gaslight Square during the day is as good as in any neighborhood in the city. Every neighborhood would like to have a beat policeman walking up and down the street all day, but the department has found that men in patrol cars are more efficient and give better protection, the spokesman said.
Squad cars patrol the area during the day. At night more squad cars are used and detectives walk the streets.