Dianne White made television history at KSD 60 years ago

When Dianne White went on the air on Sept. 8, 1962, on KSD-TV, she was the first Black weathercaster in the nation and remained the only African-American on television news here for nearly three years.

"I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders," she later said about her early years in broadcasting. "I felt I owed everything to everybody."

White spent more than four decades in broadcasting, working as a television weathercaster, talk show host and reporter.

She started modeling in 1960. She graduated the same year from University of Missouri at Columbia with a bachelor's degree in psychological social work. The St. Louis native had attended Sumner High School.

She landed her first media job in 1960. She was an on-air host for a 90-minute live radio show that aired on radio stations in St. Louis and Memphis.

Her big break in television came when she was invited to audition as a weathercaster in 1962 at KSD. She was then working as an area manager for Avon products.

She recalled being asked to stand in front of a camera and simply "say something about the weather."

"I asked, 'What shall I talk about?'" White later said. "I only knew if it was raining or snowing."

After four auditions, she landed a weekend weathercasting job. Six months later, she did weather duties seven days a week.

She acknowledged that her experiences on television as an African-American news personality were challenging.

She recalled receiving nuisance telephone calls at her St. Louis home from people who used racial slurs. Some callers also would call and hang up, she said.

She also said she sometimes felt as if she was a token.

"If you feel you are being placed in a token position, you have to make it work. I ended up working harder."

She eventually was fired in 1986, and filed suit, alleging harassment and age discrimination. The case was settled. She worked several years in radio and then cable television.

Dianne White died in 2015 at the age of 77.