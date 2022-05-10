Do you remember the Springdale Pool?

It measured 44,000 square feet, about the size of a football field. It was spring-fed and contained about 1,250,000 gallons of cold spring water. The Springdale Pool provided a cooling spot in northern Jefferson County from 1961 until May 10, 2014, when its owners announced it was closing.

In the days when the summers sweltered, when air conditioning meant opening a window and sultry nights were spent sleeping on the porch, the best way to beat the heat was to take a dip in the nearest water hole.

In those days, the Meramec River was a favorite place for a cool swim, and residents of the St. Louis area spent hot, summer days floating on the current in black inner tubes, while sunbathers lay in the sand along the banks.

River swimming, however, is not without its risks, and drownings were commonplace. Eventually entrepreneurs offered visitors an alternative, and pools began to open up along old Highway 141, from Fenton to Arnold.

"That's how all these pools got started," said Rich Waser, former manager of Springdale Park and Pool said in a 2001 interview.

"There was Springdale, Riviera and several small family-owned pools in the Fenton and Arnold area."

The park surrounding Springdale included 50 acres filled with pavilions, ball diamonds, horseshoe pits, miniature golf and volleyball courts.

Almost from its beginning in 1951, and throughout the 1950s and '60s, it was a popular site for school picnics; over the years countless company picnics were held on the grounds.

There was, however, one especially bad summer for Springdale. The flood of 1993 submerged the area, and the pool was closed from the 4th of July until the following summer. The pool was under nine feet of floodwater.

Fortunately, the damage was minimal. Springdale lost almost 50 trees and had to replant grass, but otherwise the facilities were sound, Waser recalled. The pool was restored, and business returned.