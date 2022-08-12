'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' turns 40. How we whiffed on our original review

When "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" was released 40 years ago (August 13, 1982), few critics would recognize that it would become one of the most iconic coming-of-age movies. Critic Roger Ebert called it a "scuz-pit of a movie."

Here's our original review.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

The best that can be said for this movie is that it is not as wretched as the title and the newspaper advertising suggest. Wretched it is nonetheless.

The goal seems to have been to blend a penetrating. humorous and sincere examination of teen-age life, a la "American Graffiti," with big dollops of skin. It's not clear which goal was paramount the movie was originally rated X, and has been trimmed to get its current R rating, but it is clear that the goals are contradictory.

The movie ends up with no clear identity; it doesn't-work as anything. ' It especially doesn't work as an to update of "Graffiti," which it apes to the point of near plagiarism.

"Graffiti" was full of vitality, exuberance and honest sentiment, but "Fast Times" is mechanical, predictable and unaffecting.

In contrast to the memorable characters of "Graffiti," those of "Fast Times" aren't developed in any notable way and most are stereotypes. Brian Backer, as the sensitive intellectual who is shy with women, is probably enough to make Woody Allen wish he'd become a construction worker.

(Running time: 1 hour, 32 minutes. Rating, R. At the Crest wood, Esquire, Halls Ferry and Woods Mill) - Paul Wagman

