Feb. 25, 1966: 'Sixteen in Webster Groves' offers a 'hoked-up' view of reality

I'm sorry they didn't follow the "smart set" home to see the useful lives they lead. I'm sorry they ignored veteran teachers, although the newcomer they singled out did have a fresh approach.

I'm sorry we had only a fleeting glimpse of the magnificent choir and of Miss Esther Replogle, a dedicated artist and salty character. I'm sorry the parents shown were limited in number and point of view.

I won't say the dinner table scene wasn't typical of Webster, although few of us are as handsome as Clif and Nancy St. James, professional television performers. But I've been in their home, and what was shown wasn't a typical scene there. Where were the rest of the kids?

Therein, I think, lay the basic distortion. Teenagers in Webster, or in any other community, are not in a world apart. They live in homes with parents, brothers, sisters. They work at jobs and causes. I'm sorry CBS made no mention of the DeMolay, CYC, Scouts or YMCA, a powerful influence with its emphasis on world services.

I'm sorry they left out the girl Barron told me was "so beautiful," the one who said to him, "I want to go into the Peace Corps and help humanity." I'm sorry they left out , that vast number of 16-year-olds of whom we couldn't be I prouder.