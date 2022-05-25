For one day in 1986, St. Louis helped link Hands Across America

On May 25, 1986, a melting pot of Midwesterners from mayors and movie stars to the children of the Inner city and the farmers of the Mississippi Valley joined hands through Illinois and Missouri in Hands Across America, a national effort to focus attention on the hungry and homeless.

In spite of yawning gaps along the human chain in Missouri and Illinois, organizers called the event an unqualified success.

William Fleming, Missouri project director for the event, estimated that 220,000 people had taken part in the 170-mile Missouri line. In the more densely populated areas of the route such as In the St. Louis metropolitan area lines were sometimes several people deep. But In rural areas, clusters of only several dozen people stood in front of their businesses and homes with their hands linked.

In downtown St. Louis, several thousand people some with tears streaking their cheeks clasped hands down Market Street toward the riverfront in a line that looped around the Gateway Arch. Participants scrambled to squeeze Into the line as organizers called last-minute Instructions over a loudspeaker beneath the Arch. As participants held their arms In the air and sang, staff workers released 4,126 red, white and blue balloons into the hazy sky over the Arch one for each mile along the route.

"This is St. Louis' gift to the national line," said Jim Gladwin, director of logistics and planning for the Missouri project. Jerry Strickland, a 12-year-old seventh grader from Oakville Junior High School, broke out of the line and ran through the Arch grounds carrying a large American flag.

"It was just the greatest feeling in the world," Strickland said.

National Organizers for the event said they needed more than 5 million people to form the chain and hoped to raise $50 million or more for the hungry and the homeless.

Despite frantic work up to the final minute, not all the gaps were closed by 2 p.m. (St. Louis time) when the line formed.

Based on estimates about 4.9 million people participated across the nation.