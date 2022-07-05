Forest Park golf a testament to Dwight F. Davis' drive for sports

ST. LOUIS • Standing at the first tee, Mrs. E.H. Farrar "whirled a golf stick through the air and sent a ball soaring in the direction of Skinker."

So wrote the Post-Dispatch of Farrar's drive on July 6, 1912, inaugurating public golf in Forest Park. Among the dignitaries who followed her onto the tee was park commissioner Dwight F. Davis, who believed golf should be a game for ordinary people, not just for the rich behind hedgerows.

Davis, born to wealth and the grandson of a former mayor, was one of St. Louis' best practitioners of his era's robust optimism. He was the driving force in transforming Forest Park from a carriage-riding refuge to a place where residents could play games — golf, baseball and his own passion, tennis. Davis had been a national champion and is namesake of the sport's Davis Cup.

As an Army colonel, he would be cited for bravery in the Argonne woods during World War I. Later, he was U.S. secretary of war and ambassador to the Philippines.

While park commissioner, he said, "If we can't have the grass and the people in our parks, let's sacrifice the grass." Public golf in Forest Park is his most popular legacy.

In 1912, the Post-Dispatch described Farrar as "an athletic young woman, bareheaded and dressed in white." The nine-hole course she christened was built across the River Des Peres bottomland. Over the next two years, Davis oversaw construction of 18 more holes on the hills south of the valley. His vision is the foundation of today's 27-hole Norman K. Probstein Golf Course.

The old "flat nine" was where thousands of local duffers made their first bad shots. Some of the hilly holes still are considered among the most challenging in the area.

In the first years, golfers played for free. When the city enacted fees, they were modest and slow to grow — 25 cents to play nine during the Depression, and 15 cents more to rent clubs. By 1971, the rate for nine was only $1.50 on weekdays.

The easy access brought maddening challenges as well. The course often got too crowded. Greenskeeping was notoriously spotty. When the city laid off roving fee checkers in 1934, revenue plunged. The fairways didn't get sprinklers until 1958. In May 1970, during protests against the Vietnam War, vandals dug peace signs into three of the greens.

In 2000, improving the course became part of the $100 million restoration of the park. Probstein, a hotel developer from Ladue, donated $2 million of the $12.5 million spent on the course. It attracts 80,000 golfers annually.

