On Aug. 28, 1913, the Post-Dispatch ran this article about a misplaced alligator (maybe a crocodile) in Forest Park.

The Forest Park alligator, which is suspected of being a crocodile, was caught Wednesday by Supt. Phil Kopplin the State fish hatcheries, in the River Des Peres, near the Columbia bridge, and several hundred feet from the Union avenue entrance. He is 4 1/2 feet long and weighs 50 pounds, and it is believed he has not nearly got his growth yet.

The city too doesn't want him, so far as Kopplin can learn. So he is looking for a good home. Naturally, his name will be Tags.

Anyone who will promise to give him a comfortable tub of water, to change the water occasionally, and to feed him once a week or so, and who will make sure that he doesn't get away and into the park again, can have the alligator-crocodile. Kopplin declared. That is, provided the zoo authorities do not change their minds and want him.

His life story known.

The reptile's life story has been learned by Kopplin, and the mystery for a time pervaded his presence in the River des Peres, where to some youths he looked as large as a sea serpent, has been removed.

He was one of three of his kind which two or three seasons ago were placed in the big pool in the court of the St. Regis Apartments, on Lindell boulevard near King's highway. They were not then more than 12 inches long. As they grew bigger, they preyed on the goldfish, and so were offered to the Zoo.

There was no place to put them, and two were given away while the third was taken by the son of Supt. Miller of Forest Park. Not long ago this one got away from his place of confinement and later appeared near the hatchery.

Lively fight for five.

Boys have lately been trying to catch him, and it was decided that the size of his teeth and the strength of his jaws made this pastime hardly a safe one. So Kopplln and four [Black men] caught him in a seine, and a lively fight they had of it.

The reason for thinking him a crocodile is that his back does not bear the heavy protuberances usually seen on alligators, and that his skin is more tender than the usual run of alligator skin.

The dictionaries are authority for the statement that crocodiles, aa well as alligators, exist in Florida and tropical North America.