This article ran on March 8, 1966; Phyllis Diller was born July 17, 1917.

Phyllis Diller, who lived In Webster Groves before her divorce from Sherwood Diller last September, now makes her home in Hollywood. In this interview she touches on her past, present and future.

"Darling, it rolls in, and you stand back and say, 'Oh my goodness, not more money!" says Phyllis Diller, who has what she calls a $32,000,000 plan.

"I made half a million last year, I'll make a million this year, and two million next. Each year I will double what I make until I hit 32 million."

She wasn't quite sure what she would do then. Probably just keep on buying fur coats. She has every kind, from jaguar to mink. She was wearing a leopard coat, leopard hat, leopard boots and leopard shopping bag, a small orange as a ring, and with her wisps of hair at right angles from her well-scrubbed face, she was a sight to behold.

Almost everyone has heard Phyllis Diller. She's the hottest and noisiest novelty in show business.

"I have signed to make five films," she said. (She has just finished her first, with Bob Hope, "Boy Did I Get a Wrong Number"). She is currently seen in five television commercials for washing machines, wax paper, shirts to soup to nuts.

She recently appeared at the CoCoanut Grove, Las Vegas is beckoning; she's making records, recently filmed a television pilot program, "The Pruits of Southampton." She called this "a grand, chic and low comedy," emitting that raucous laugh which is her trademark.

One network turned her down because of the laugh, she told me, but how can she stop with ail the things she has to laugh about?

"All except my last marriage," she said stifling a loud giggle. "My first marriage lasted 25 years. My second was over in 25 minutes. Ah well, yen can't win 'em all. They are two lovely men, but I don't see them. Looking at me, now, would you ever believe that I was a young, naive, delicate child?

"My maiden name was Driver, and I developed strength from my weakness. I love to work. I was an only child, and from the age of 6 I was given responsibility. I was paid two cents to mail a letter. The mail must go through, and I responsible all the way. My father's idea. He would be 103 if he were alive today."

And off she was with the laugh. But don't pet her wrong: she was fond of him.

"I have five children," she said. "We appreciate each other."

She took out a raft of photographs, and it was a while before I could get her back to her career. One child is married. The others are in school.

"I guess I married again because I wanted to give them a father around the house," she said. (A month after she divorced her first husband she married a Hollywood entertainer but four months later filed suit to divorce him.)

"But I've discovered that only idiots go for women who have a great deal of energy. The next time I meet a man I'm interested in, I'm going to go limp."

With all of the success — her first hit was made on the Jack Paar Show — it's hard to believe that she has been in show business proper only 10 years.

"Before that I was a housewife, and before that a pregnant housewife. I've done shows on the road, 'Dark at the Top of the Stairs.' I was offered the Bea Lillie part on tour in 'High Spirits,' but then I got the call for Bob Hope's picture, and I'd rather make pictures and stay in California with the kids.

"I've been offered a Broadway show, but I can't afford to do it. The money problem, you know: no matter what they pay you it can't match what I'm making now. My night club acts having always been the best. It's like going to Tiffany's. I never played a joint. I went to the right places for the right people."

As in most of the show business sagas, Miss Diller was poor to begin with.

"I was a naive suburban housewife — Pablum, diapers and Drano; no money. I started to pay someone else to do the scrubbing, so I went to a newspaper for three months. I wrote two columns, one fashion, the other shopping. I got $50 a week, and paid to a nice girl to look alter things at home.

"I had five jobs in five years. After the newspaper I went to an advertising company and said: 'If I can't do a better job than any broad you've got, I'll fire myself in two weeks. I was firing myself while I was hiring myself.

"Then I did a cooking show on television. I wore a gorgeous dress an apron. I stuffed the turkey through the beak. At the end I opened the oven and it was a pile of ashes. The potatoes were like tennis balls."

Phyllis, 5 feet, 4, weighs 107 pounds and has this recipe for staying thin: "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper."