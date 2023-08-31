The newspaper article about the funeral of Henry Shaw, whose founded the Missouri Botanical Garden in 1859, ran on page 2 of the Saturday, Aug. 31, 1889, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Here is that article, slightly edited for length:

The funeral of the late Henry Shaw took place this afternoon from the Christ Church Cathedral, Thirteenth and Locust streets. It was anticipated there would be a great rush of people to witness the venerable philanthropist's funeral, and Chief Huebler had a large detail of police stationed at tbe church and along the line of march. Long before o'clock, the hour for the funeral services, the vicinity of the Cathedral was alive with people, women forming fully half of the gathering.

Officers were placed at the church doors, and when the latter were opened held back the crowd so that there would be no crushing, letting people enter a few at a time until been well filled, when no more were permitted to pass the door. The crowd outside was much greater than that within the church walls and they were all straining their necks to catch a glimpse of the coffin as it emerged from the church. Two young men, J. Monroe Tyler and Chambers Tyler, were stationed at the head of the center aisle of the church and distributed programs of the funeral service, which were printed in heavy black border. A black ribbon was stretched across the middle aisle some distance from the chancel, and the seats beyond it were reserved for the pall-bearers, active and honorary. A half holiday had been proclaimed by Mayor Noonan for city employees, and the following city officials were in attendance: There followed a list of at least 50 names.

The casket containing Mr. Shaw's remains stood in the northwest corner of the church, closed, and around it were gathered the active pall-bearers: Chas. P. Chouteau, H.C. Haarstick, George N. Morgan, Hugh Rogers, Joseph H. Scheets, John S. Lightner, Thomas Dimmock, D.H. MacAdam, J.E. Kaime, D.F. Kaime, and Drs. Wm. Porter, I.N. Love and P.S. O'Reilly.

Mr. Wm. H. Thomson was in charge of the funeral arrangements and consequently did not serve as an active pall-bearer, although named as one.

It was just 2 p.m. when Bishop Tuttle, Rev. Dr. Schuyler, Rev. Cannon Davis and several other members of the Episcopal clergy of the city and the male choir of the church marched in double file down the center aisle of the church. They were followed by the honorary pail-bearers, who were as follows, Gov. Francis and John T. Davis leading them: The article lists at least 65 people, including Adolphus Busch, W.J. Lemp, Ellis Wainwright, Samuel Cupples and more.

The active pall-bearers then carried up the casket and placed it before the altar. The service proceeded, and afterward the coffin was carried out. A cordon of mounted police led the funeral cortege, the clergy and choir, the honorary and active pall bearers following in carriages in the order named. Then came the hearse, the relatives in carriages and friends and citizens. The funeral proceeded out Pine street to Grand avenue and down to Shaw's Garden. At the gate the employees of the deceased met the carriage and taking the casket from the hearse, carried it around the garden and then to the mausoleum, which Mr. Shaw had built as his last resting place.