From its opening night, big things were predicted for the St. Louis Arena

The St. Louis Arena, 1929

A night view of the St. Louis Arena on Sept. 24, 1929. The Arena was built to be the home of livestock shows, but it also booked sporting events and was the site of the National Air Show the following year. Post-Dispatch file photo

St Louis unveiled its latest civic asset on Sept. 23, 1929, with formal dedication of the Arena.

The Post-Dispatch and the city could barely contain themselves.

"It is an impressive thing, this-vast structure on Oakland Avenue, with its seating capacity of 21,000 persons and its wide sweep of space without a post or pillar to obstruct the view," the paper reported.

The building, 475 feet long and 276 feet wide, was said to be the largest of its kind in the world, having more floor space than Madison Square Garden or any similar coliseum.

Architecturally it is a success as well.

"Such a project could have been a gigantic packing box, the Post-Dispatch reported, "but the two towers at the front lend grace to the bulky lines of the main structure."

The first event on the Arena calendar was the National Dairy Show, for which the building would become a permanent home.

The paper continued:

This is the city's long needed opportunity to re-establish contact with agricultural Interests. In the week beginning Oct 12, several hundred thousand visitors from out of town will see the dairy show.

The National Horse Show, National Poultry Show and St Louis Fair will be going on at the same time.

Other attractions already have been arranged for the Arena. A sports club, capitalized at $100,000, will sponsor boxing, wrestling and other events of championship caliber in the structure. Contracts have been signed for a season of grand opera. The Ringling circus is planning to open its season there instead of the Madison Square Garden.

Huge national meetings which the city has been poorly equipped to handle in times past now will consider centrally located St Louis for their meeting place. It ls not too much to predict that the Arena will be the scene of a national party convention before many years.

The benefits of such meetings to St Louis will be great Visitors will bring added business to local interest and will stimulate St. Louis hospitality and progressiveness anew Welcome to the new Arena civic asset .

