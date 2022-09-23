From its opening night, big things were predicted for the St. Louis Arena

This is the city's long needed opportunity to re-establish contact with agricultural Interests. In the week beginning Oct 12, several hundred thousand visitors from out of town will see the dairy show.

The National Horse Show, National Poultry Show and St Louis Fair will be going on at the same time.

Other attractions already have been arranged for the Arena. A sports club, capitalized at $100,000, will sponsor boxing, wrestling and other events of championship caliber in the structure. Contracts have been signed for a season of grand opera. The Ringling circus is planning to open its season there instead of the Madison Square Garden.

Huge national meetings which the city has been poorly equipped to handle in times past now will consider centrally located St Louis for their meeting place. It ls not too much to predict that the Arena will be the scene of a national party convention before many years.

The benefits of such meetings to St Louis will be great Visitors will bring added business to local interest and will stimulate St. Louis hospitality and progressiveness anew Welcome to the new Arena civic asset .