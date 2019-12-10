The Post-Dispatch has been serving readers since 1878. Although the style and the shape of our service has changed, we've always prided ourselves in being a trusted source of information.
One hundred years ago, that source of information took the shape of a daily "Answers to Queries" column. The Post-Dispatch would provide the answers to reader questions, but it did not print the questions themselves, forcing the readers to play their own version of Jeopardy.
Long before Google was around, readers brought a wide range of questions - from current events to cooking to poker and beyond.
We thought you might enjoy a sampling of the questions – make that the answers – that were printed on Dec. 9, 1919, 100 years ago.
PET. A 10-cent piece date 1823 is worth from 15c to 25c.
V.- H. METER. Gen. Pershing is a graduate of West Point.
I. P. W. Douglas Fairbanks and George Walsh are not related to each other.
A. AV. PRAPSE. A coon and a possum will eat the carcass of any-dead animal.
J. H. PUFF. With the Joker wild the man with the 4 deuces and the Joker wins the pot.
ANXIOUS Your question involves personalities of a character that we cannot answer.
T. R. S. Nothing has been announced regarding the return of the 27th Infantry from Siberia.
BUCKEYE. Appendicitis is not always necessarily operative, but an operation is the only certain cure.
CONSTANT READER OF THE POST-DISPATCH. A boil is an infection by pus. The remedy is to open and evacuate the pus.
L. P. If you will send your name in to Dr. George B. Mangold. 221 Locust St. before Dec. 16 you may receive a Christmas basket.
K. F. II. Go to the Public Library and look over books on diets and foods. When you find what you want you can purchase it at a book store.
HAMILTON: On Jan. 12. 1918. the temperature was 17 degrees below zero, which was the lowest temperature reached in the last three years.
A. H. R. No, the Government will not be forced to buy all the whisky dealers have on hand if the prohibition act is held constitutional.
DEBAT0R. You can get arguments for and against governmental ownership at the Public Library. They are too extended for us to enter into.
F. T.: The pros and cons of the prohibition question are too numerous for our space. If you will follow the daily papers you can get the trend of ideas on both sides of the subject.
CONSTANT READER. Anyone that wishes to be an enumerator of the 1921 census must take an examination. You can inquire of the Supervisor of Census. Suite 1315, Syndicate Trust Building.
A NEW BRIDE. In pregnancy it is well for a woman to be careful always. She should live a quiet and well regulated life. The marking of a child by fright is not well established and we would advise you not to worry. Keep your mind off of the subject.
G. P. READER OF P.-D. If you wish to adopt a child the best method would be to have your doctor look one up for you. You could also go to the Bethesda Home for Foundlings at 3649 Vista Ave.
WRIST WATCH. You will probably not have much success in sending anything into Germany until peace has been proclaimed, but it might be that some express company will handle the package for you. A dime dated 1868 is worth 15c. It all depends on the dealer whether he will accept a coin wit a hole in it.
MRS. W. Escalloped Potatoes: Wash, pare, soak and cut four potatoes in 1/4 inch slices. Put a layer in buttered baking dish, sprinkle with salt and pepper, dredge with flour and dot over with 's tablespoon butter; repeat. Add hot milk until it may be seen through top layer, bake 1 1/4 hours or until potatoes are soft.
REGINA. A waterway system would necessarily aid in the development of all the resources of the country including minerals. If France had dynamited her coal mines instead of letting Germany capture and operate them, Germany would have been defeated sooner. That was what Ludendorff meant in his statement.
F. L. Q. Sometimes publishers prefer to copyright the material they buy rather than have it copyrighted by the author. Copyrights may be bought and sold. It is impossible to say how a short story might sell, for the prices publishers pay for them depends on the story and the publication buying them. The prices vary.
MRS. THRIFTY. The following is a good recipe for cookies that need no sugar: 5 cup fat. 1/2 cup molasses, 1/2 cup corn sirup, 1 egg. 1 3/4 cups rolled oats, 1/2 cup raisins. 1/2 cup chopped nuts, 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt.. 1/2 teaspoon soda. 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon cloves, 1/2 teaspoon allspice. Mix and a drop a spoonful on greased baking sheet. Bake in a quick oven.
H. M. Mars or Ares (Greek) was an ancient deity, worshiped everywhere as the god of war. The Greek and Roman conception differ radically. At Rome his worship was among the most ancient and important. The chief festivals of Mars were in the months of March (the month that was named after him) and October. There is no record relating to the origin of the name.
LANGUAGE. En rapport is pronounced, ahn rah-por, accent on the first syllable. Proved is the past participle of the verb, to prove. Proven is classed among provincialisms and although frequently used by some writers and lawyers, it is not good English. There is no rule for its use. Have forgotten is the correct form. Forgotten and gotten have no relation to one another. They are entirely different words.
A SUBSCRIBER. Secretary Lansing is a Democrat. Lincoln's Cabinet was composed of 4 Democrats and 3 Whigs. The following are the names of the men and the office they held: Secretary of State. William H. Seward; Attorney General Edward Bates; Secretary of the Interior, Caleb B. Smith: Secretary of Treasury, Salmon P. Chase; Secretary of War, Simon Cameron; Secretary of the Navy, Gideon Welles; Postmaster-General, Montgomery Blair. That was the Original Cabinet, later some changes were made.
