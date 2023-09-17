This story appeared in the Sept. 17, 1962, editions of the Post-Dispatch. In 2023 dollars, $5,000 is equivalent to about $50,000.

More than $5000 was stolen by a well-dressed, armed man in a holdup today at the Ambassador Hotel, 108 North Kingshighway.

Mrs. Rina S. Wolf, hotel auditor, told police she was seated at her desk in the office on the mezzanine when a man entered the unlocked door.

He pointed an automatic pistol at her and said, "This is a holdup and I want your money," Mrs. Wolf told police.

The man then ordered her to empty the contents of a metal cash box Which was on her desk into a paper bag that he handed her, she related. When she complied the robber told her to fill the bag with "just quarters" from an office safe that had been opened earlier.

While Mrs. Wolf was filling the bag with currency, Mrs. Belle Feinstein, an office secretary, entered the room. The man, who stood near the door, grabbed her by the arm and pushed her next to Mrs. Wolf, police were told.

Then Dale P. Williams, a bookkeeper, came in and the robber ordered him to stand by the women.

Before he fled, the man ordered the victims into a storage room adjacent to the office and said, "Don't call the police until 10 minutes after I'm gone." The victims said he indicated he had armed companions waiting for him on the main floor.

Police reported that witnesses saw a man matching the robber's description, and two companions, driving east on Lindell boulevard from Kingshighway moments after the holdup. They were in a late model station wagon.

Secretary of Agriculture Orville L. Freeman and Gov. John M. Dalton arrived at the hotel moments after the robber fled. Freeman and Dalton were attending a conference at the hotel.

Bernard H. Tureen, owner and general manager of the hotel, made the estimate of the loss.

He told police that hotel regulations require that the accounting office door be locked when money is being counted. Mrs. Wolf said the door was left open momentarily when Williams, who works with her, walked out of the room just before the robber entered.

Mrs. Wolf told police the man was "very neatly" dressed in a dark blue shirt and tie. He also wore a hat. She said he was about 45 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.