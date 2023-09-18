The following appeared in Sept. 18, 1923, editions of the Post-Dispatch.

A decision to test out at Grand boulevard and Olive street a new form automatic, electric traffic "cop" and to purchase for three other busy corners automatic signals of the type in use at Lindell boulevard and Newstead avenue was made by the Police Board today.

The new device to be tested at Grand boulevard and Olive street includes direction of pedestrian as well as vehicular traffic. It entails the erection inside the curb at each of the four corners of a six-foot post on a line with the building line. The signal will alternate "go" and "stop" to traffic in the street.

To the pedestrian on the sidewalk it will show a green light to indicate safe procedure and a red light when vehicular traffic is moving across the pedestrian's path in the street.

The three intersections at which signals of the type in use at Lindell boulevard and Newstead avenue will be installed are Compton avenue and Locust boulevard, Seventh and Sidney streets and Clara and Page avenues. Compton avenue has developed a heavy north and south traffic. Seventh and Sidney streets is termed a "speedway" by the police due to the excellent condition of pavement.

Clara and Page is the intersection of four streets in the vicinity of Principia Academy and other schools.

The signals to be instated at these intersections cost $450 for installation and from $14 to $20 a month for operation. The Department of Streets and Sewers of the city is without funds for their purchase. The decision of the Police Department to install them was in the belief that it would be cheaper than maintaining policemen at the corners. The Grand boulevard installation costs $685. It will be on trial, no purchase having been made.