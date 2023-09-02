On Sept. 2, 1929, the Lennox Hotel opened downtown. Here is the article that ran in advance of the opening.

The new 400-room Hotel Lennox, at Ninth street and Washington avenue, 25 stories high and costing about $2,500,000, will be formally opened tomorrow evening with a reception by the management to invited guests.

The hotel, which has been 18 months in construction, will form the third unit of the Heiss Hotel System, which operates the Mayfair and Kings-Way Hotels.

The Lennox will be operated as a commercial hotel and therefore has no ballroom or large banquet hall and comparatively few private dining rooms. Thirty-two sample rooms will occupy a large part of one floor.

The period type of furnishings has been emphasized in decorating the hotel interior. The dining room is Empire French, with walls of blue and gold, with pillars surrounded by long unframed mirrors. Period tapestry hangings and point applique glass curtains drape the casement windows, and crystal chandeliers and sidelights illuminate the room.

In the lobby the English type of furnishings predominates. The walls are paneled in red mahogany, with dark green marble wainscoting and a slightly arched ceiling. Lobby chandeliers are of frosted engraved glass panels, arranged in inverted pyramids and about three feet long. The mezzanine follows the English style in floor and table lamps.

Guest rooms have both tub and shower bath, circulating ice water and chromium plated fixtures and plumbing which will not rust or tarnish. The rooms are done uniformly in paneled ivory tinted walls with furniture in Georgian period brown walnut. A general color scheme prevails on each floor with similar carpets in every room on the floor.

A coffee shop, which opened last night, is in the basement of the building with a completely electrified kitchen adjoining. The Lennox claims to be the only hotel west of Chicago with a culinary department in which all processes are done by electricity.

The reception tomorrow evening will be repeated Tuesday evening for another group of guests. The entertainment will include an orchestral concert, vocal solos and a buffet supper.

William F. Victor, formerly assistant manager of the Mayfair, is resident manager of the Lennox. Directors of the operating company are: Charles Heiss, president; J. Lionberger Davis; Paul Bakewell Jr.; Preston J. Bradshaw and Theodore H. Wigge.

The hotel building still stands, it is now a Marriott property, the Courtyard St. Louis Downtown/Convention Center.