The following article ran in Sept. 9, 1927 editions of the Post-Dispatch

Alphonse Palazzolo's notorious career as a gunman for Italian moonshiners was abruptly ended today in a fusillade at Tenth and Wash streets, a block from the Carr Street Police Station.

The assassins escaped, one on foot and three in an automobile. They fired shotguns and pistols. One shotgun slug inflicted a flesh wound in the back of a 9-year-old boy, Emanuel Capraro, who was playing ball in the street, and another slug passed through the trousers of George Hanselman, 14, who was delivering bundles.

Casting about for a motive, police concluded that Palazzolo was marked for death by friends of three other Italian gunmen, Tony Russo, Vincent Spicuzza and Benjamin Giamanco, who were assassinated last month, Russo and Spicuzza near Chicago, and Giamanco in downtown St Louis.

The killing of Russo and Spicuzza disclosed that there had been a split in a gang of Italian gunmen and moonshiners — the gang that waged warfare last year with Cuckoo gangsters, 13 men being killed and 14 wounded before an armistice was reached. Underworld gossip had It that Palazzolo lured Russo and Spicuzza to their deaths, and had Giamanco killed because he boasted he would take Russo's place as chief gunman.

Wounded Boy Tells Story.

Dressed in new and gaudy raiment, Palazzolo, shortly after his return from Chicago, was loitering, at 10:15 a.m., in front of a poolroom at 1006 North Tenth street, when a Chrysler touring car occupied by four men sped past. The best account of what occurred after that was obtained from the wounded Capraro boy.

"The car went north to Carr street then turned around and came back. A man jumped out of the car and ran toward Palazzolo. The man had a pistol. Palazzolo stepped back, but the man shot at him.

"Then Palazzolo reached back and I think he brought out a pistol and began firing, too. The three men. still in the automobile, had shotguns and they began firing. Palazzolo fell on the sidewalk, the other man ran through a hallway, and the men in the car drove on."

Beside the body police found an automatic pistol, which had just been fired, and three empty cartridges.

At City Hospital Morgue, to which Palazzolo's body was taken, half a dozen shotgun slugs dropped from his clothes. Other slugs had pierced his chest arms and feet, there being about 20 wounds. That the assassins continued firing after Palazzolo fell face forward on the sidewalk was indicated when it was found a slug had passed through a rubber heel into his left foot.

Palazzolo was 30 years old, and the address he gave police on the occasion of his last arrest — he had been arrested often — was 1136 North Seventh street. He was a partner of John Giannola, Italian leader, in the wholesale sugar business.

Police Raid Nearby Shop.

A few minutes after the shootlng police raided a butcher shop at 1433 North Fourteenth street, which has been under surveillance for some time. The store was deserted, except for a boy in charge.

In a room upstairs police seized three rifles and six revolvers one with six notches in it. Clothing and pictures in the room indicated it had been occupied, police reported, by Frank Agrusa, former pal of Palazzolo. Agrusa is being sought.

Agrusa, Palazzolo and a third man were shot in front of the Santa Fara Club at Eighth and Biddle streets, Aug. 19, 1926, as the Cuckoo gangsters went to war against an Italian faction which had refused to pay the Cuckoo's excessive demands for "protection money."

Another episode in that gang feud was the killing of Kustandy Ajelouny, Syrian lace peddler, and the wounding of a second peddler. Louis Badrah, Oct. 15, 1926, in University City, three blocks from John Giannola's home. Palazzolo was identified by Badrah as one of the slayers, and released on $25,000 bond. Police believed the peddlers were fired on by friends of Giannola, when mistaken for gangsters with designs on Giannola's life.

After the Cuckoo-Italian feud was settled through intervention of third parties, the Italians took to quarreling among themselves, and some even sought the assistance of the Cuckoos.

The break between Palazzolo and the Russo-Spicuzza clique had its origin in Spicuzza's claim that Palazzolo had "trimmed" him In a $1500 loan. When Palazzolo refused to pay $1500, Splcuzza is said to have held him up with a revolver. Palazzolo Insisted he did pot have money available, and Spicuzza intimidated him into assigning his Lincoln automobile to Spicuzza. Palazzolo retaliated later, according to underworld gossip, by luring Spicuzza and his pal, Russo, to their deaths in Chicago.

Giannola, the would-be successor to Russo, was shot down much as Palazzolo was killed. He was standing in front of a restaurant at 116 North Sixth street, the night of Aug. 24, when killed by bullets fired from a passing automobile. A stray bullet killed Aloys F. Beelman, lawyer, who was inside the restaurant.

William Russo at Station.

Fifteen minutes before today's shooting, William Russo, brother of the assassinated Tony, entered the Carr Street Station and asked to see Capt. Nally.

"For' God's sake, give me some protection. Captain," he begged. "They're going to kill me. I'm even afraid to go to my place of business."

Russo would not say who was pursuing him, but Capt. Nally detailed three men to accompany him to his filling station at 1218 North Sixth street. Just as the policemen concluded that Russo was in no immediate danger and prepared to go back to the station, the killing of Palozzolo occurred. This was the first time Russo ever appealed to police for protection.

In a store room next to the poolroom in front of which Palazzolo was killed, police found 38,500 pounds of corn sugar, in 100-pound sacks, and a quantity of five-gallon cans such as used by moonshiners.