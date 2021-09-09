From the 9/11 archives: At many St. Louis area schools, classes gave way to TV and talk after the attacks

This article was originally published in the Sept. 12, 2001, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history.

The announcement crackled over the loudspeakers at the Cleveland Junior Naval ROTC Academy in St. Louis shortly before 9 a.m.

Principal Georgia Nikolaisen had been taking notes from the television newscasts and from President George Bush's remarks. She carefully laid out to her 900 cadets what was known at that point — that two planes had crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. "I told them it was a frightening time, and perhaps people might want to pray," she said.

Later, she explained that her call for public school students to pray "came from the heart" and that she had echoed President George W. Bush's call for a moment of silence at the school where he got the news Tuesday.

As a magnet high school, Cleveland attracts students who are interested in military careers.