From the 9/11 archives: At many St. Louis area schools, classes gave way to TV and talk after the attacks

This article was originally published in the Sept. 12, 2001, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history.
The announcement crackled over the loudspeakers at the Cleveland Junior Naval ROTC Academy in St. Louis shortly before 9 a.m.
Principal Georgia Nikolaisen had been taking notes from the television newscasts and from President George Bush's remarks. She carefully laid out to her 900 cadets what was known at that point — that two planes had crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. "I told them it was a frightening time, and perhaps people might want to pray," she said.
Later, she explained that her call for public school students to pray "came from the heart" and that she had echoed President George W. Bush's call for a moment of silence at the school where he got the news Tuesday.
As a magnet high school, Cleveland attracts students who are interested in military careers.
"The first thing I thought about was the people who joined from here and were in the military," said junior Cherry Chambers. About one-third of Cleveland's graduates go on to serve in the armed forces.
Like Cleveland, most schools across the area tried to offer students a normal day Tuesday. Parents could pick up their children early, and some did.
Many school districts canceled after-school activities, evening board meetings and open houses so families could be together.
Two St. Louis charter schools, the Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Academy and the Thurgood Marshall Academy, were closed Tuesday and will be closed today at the request of the federal government. The two rent space in the old Army Aviation and Troop Command complex, 4300 Goodfellow Boulevard.
Counseling is offered
Washington University canceled classes at noon Tuesday but planned to resume this morning. Other colleges gave faculty members the option of canceling classes Tuesday or devoting class time to the news.
Colleges offered counseling to students, especially international students, and help in trying to make contact with far-flung families.
Concerned about possible retaliation, James Walker, president of Southern Illinois University, asked officials on the university's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses "to take whatever precautions are necessary to protect members of our international community."
In that same spirit, Webster University administrators met with students from the Middle East.
The University of Missouri at Rolla advised international students to be cautious.
Nearly every classroom at Kirkwood High School was tuned to news coverage. Classes without televisions moved to the cafeteria, where three large-screen TVs broadcast scenes from New York and Washington. Other TVs were set up in hallways.
"Our teacher told us it was our Kennedy moment," said Rob Canan, a junior.
For some, fear of war
Many students said they felt like they were watching something out of a Hollywood action movie. Some worried that the country was entering a third world war and wondered if they might be drafted.
Others worried that St. Louis could be a target.
"Something we never thought could happen, happened," said junior Laura Becker. She said she would be concerned "every time I go into a tall building, every time I get on a plane."
Steve Roustio, a history teacher at Collinsville High School, shortened his lecture Tuesday so his class could watch news reports.
"This is a pretty serious event," he told the room of teen-agers. "If we keep ourselves in the dark ... the more confused we're going to be."
Tiffany Fry, 16, of Collinsville, learned of the attack when her English teacher announced it.
"I just got chills all over," Fry said. "A lot of kids know it's bad, but I don't think they understand the magnitude of it."
As radio and television brought reports of the devastation to homes, some parents in St. Charles County called or drove to their children's schools.
Going home early
Elizabeth J. Smith, 25, and Barb Zehr, 40, scurried to Francis Howell's Central Elementary School to pick up their children.
"They need to be home with us today," Smith said. "They'll be safer."
Inside, principal Scott Andrews said teachers had been told not to talk about the events, to avoid causing panic. Parents were welcome to pick up their children, but he wanted to reassure parents the school was safe.
"There's no reason to believe the kids are in any danger," he said.