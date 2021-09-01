From the 9/11 archives: Sultan on prejudice after the acts of terrorism

This column originally ran on Sept. 16, 2001. As part of our coverage for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're republishing content that highlights how we covered the day and its aftermath, plus its cultural meaning in American history.
My husband started yelling Tuesday morning from our living room that something horrible had happened. I jumped out of the shower dripping wet with a towel wrapped around me.
And like the rest of America, I stared at inconceivable images on the television, completely in shock. "Oh God. Please don't let it be Muslims. Please God."
My stomach turned when I heard hijacked airplanes were used as missiles. I thought of my cousin who works at the World Trade Center, and irrationally, I rushed to the phone.
Of course, the lines were down.
The impact of so many emotions hitting me at once left an anxious churn in my chest for days. I wondered if my family in Texas would suffer. After all, my mother wears a traditional Muslim hair covering to work, and my two younger brothers attend mostly white, suburban schools.
I wondered if I would be allowed to grieve the same way as other American-born citizens. I wondered if Americans would ever learn to distinguish between Islam, a religion that advocates peace, and extremists who kill innocents.
I wondered if my life in this country would ever be the same.
• • •
Reporters jumped on stories from every angle. As an education reporter, I made some frenzied calls Tuesday morning to school districts for the newspaper's special edition. Afterward, I headed to Kirkwood High School to see how students and teachers were dealing with the country's crisis.
High school juniors were eager to talk during lunch in the cafeteria. One outspoken, sweet girl looked curiously at me and asked a question I expected to hear repeated in the coming days:
"So, where are you from?"
"I'm from Texas, but my family is originally from Pakistan."
"Oh my God! Isn't that who's bombing us?"
Her friends felt the awkwardness of the moment and told her to stop, but she tried to explain what she had heard on TV reports.
I smiled and said they probably hadn't named a culprit yet.
A certain amount of stereotyping is inevitable, but even I was upset by the stories I heard from my family later in the day.
• • •
My youngest brother, 11, attends sixth grade at a middle school outside of Houston. When his teacher told the class about the attacks, he started asking a lot of questions: "Is this World War III? Did they bomb downtown? Are they going to bomb our town next?" At this last question, he said, the teacher told him to shut up and leave her classroom, that she couldn't bear to look at his face.
He stood in the hallway.
When I asked his principal about the incident, the principal said my brother had been asking inappropriate questions that were scaring other students. His religion and race had nothing to do with the teacher's reaction, the principal said. He supported her decision to kick my brother out of class.
It hurt to hear adults — educators who knew my family — say these things.
Another sibling, a sophomore in high school, was pushed by another student who accused my family of the attacks. My brother pushed back, responding, "We're in Texas. We didn't have anything to do with this."
A younger cousin, who wears a scarf, was told by University of Houston police to leave the campus. It wasn't safe for her to be there.
Against my advice, my mother chose to wear her scarf, known as hijab, to work at a department store the day of the attack.
"I know my beliefs, and I have nothing to hide," she said. None of her colleagues spoke to her or even looked at her all day Tuesday.
I waited to hear if my relatives in New York were alive.
• • •
Every day since the attacks, I have fallen asleep watching television and awakened to news reports. On the radio, angry listeners have called for dropping bombs on any suspect country. Rush Limbaugh told millions of listeners Thursday that he thought the entire country of Iraq should be leveled.
I wonder if he also feels America should kill my grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins in Pakistan. What crimes have civilians in these countries committed?
Although, as I found out, my cousin was spared, there will be Muslims among the dead in New York.
There will be Americans targeted for senseless reprisals — Muslims, South Asians and Arab-Americans, who have the same feelings of grief, vulnerability and anger. But they are also experiencing alienation that other Americans can't imagine: fear of praying and of seeking comfort in their houses of worship; resignation that certain civil rights won't apply to them; and isolation in a country they have always called home.
I was taken aback by a question from my younger sister, a sophomore at the University of Texas:
"Will they come after us like they did the Japanese?"
"I don't know," I sighed.
"Will other Americans stand up for us?" she asked.
"I don't know."