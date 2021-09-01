From the 9/11 archives: Sultan on prejudice after the acts of terrorism

I wondered if my life in this country would ever be the same.

• • •

Reporters jumped on stories from every angle. As an education reporter, I made some frenzied calls Tuesday morning to school districts for the newspaper's special edition. Afterward, I headed to Kirkwood High School to see how students and teachers were dealing with the country's crisis.

High school juniors were eager to talk during lunch in the cafeteria. One outspoken, sweet girl looked curiously at me and asked a question I expected to hear repeated in the coming days:

"So, where are you from?"

"I'm from Texas, but my family is originally from Pakistan."

"Oh my God! Isn't that who's bombing us?"

Her friends felt the awkwardness of the moment and told her to stop, but she tried to explain what she had heard on TV reports.

I smiled and said they probably hadn't named a culprit yet.

A certain amount of stereotyping is inevitable, but even I was upset by the stories I heard from my family later in the day.

• • •