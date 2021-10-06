From the archives: 11-year-old boy, Shawn Hornbeck, vanishes near Richwoods home

Editor's note: On Oct. 6, 2002, Shawn Hornbeck, 11, left his Richwoods home on his bicycle to visit a friend. He vanished for the next four years and three months until his unlikely rescue, along with another boy, from the apartment of a Kirkwood man. This was the first of many stories the Post-Dispatch published about the missing boy, on Oct. 8, 2002.

Pamela Akers watched the hands on her kitchen clock Monday as the seconds ticked toward 1 p.m., marking 24 hours since she last saw her son, Shawn Hornbeck, 11.

He left home Sunday afternoon to visit a friend but never arrived. With her voice quivering, Akers said she was trying not to think about why.

Police and volunteers spent Monday scouring the woods and roadsides around Akers' home in Richwoods, a former mining community in northeastern Washington County. But the day ended with the same mystery they had faced Sunday: Where was Shawn?

Shawn was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday riding his bicycle near Highways 47 and A, about a half-mile from his home. He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4-foot-8 and weighs 90 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and an orange Astros T-shirt from his Little League baseball team and riding a 20-inch lime-green mountain bike.