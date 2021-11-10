Governors held hands and the toll was free as the McKinley Bridge opened in 1910

On Nov. 10, 1910, the McKinley Bridge officially opened. The bridge is named after Congressman William McKinley not President McKinley. Here is our coverage from that opening day.

The new McKinley Bridge formally was opened and dedicated Thursday afternoon.

Crowds lined both sides of the river and at the St. Louis terminus, at Ninth and Salisbury streets, 10,000 persons struggled to get close enough to witness the ceremonies. The bridge and stores in the neighborhood of the approaches were decorated with flags and bunting.

On the St. Louis side was a triumphal arch, erected by the North St. Louis Business Men's Association.

Until the time set for the opening the roadways and footpaths over the bridge were roped off. When the barriers were removed it was announced that the crowd might come and go at will and that no toll would be charged on the bridge until after midnight.