Governors held hands and the toll was free as the McKinley Bridge opened in 1910

On Nov. 10, 1910, the McKinley Bridge officially opened. The bridge is named after Congressman William McKinley not President McKinley. Here is our coverage from that opening day.
The new McKinley Bridge formally was opened and dedicated Thursday afternoon.
Crowds lined both sides of the river and at the St. Louis terminus, at Ninth and Salisbury streets, 10,000 persons struggled to get close enough to witness the ceremonies. The bridge and stores in the neighborhood of the approaches were decorated with flags and bunting.
On the St. Louis side was a triumphal arch, erected by the North St. Louis Business Men's Association.
Until the time set for the opening the roadways and footpaths over the bridge were roped off. When the barriers were removed it was announced that the crowd might come and go at will and that no toll would be charged on the bridge until after midnight.
Thousands of excursionists came from towns along the line of the Illinois Traction system, some from points within six miles of Chicago. One delegation came from Montreal, Canada, to represent Canadian holders of stock In the company.
In the Trl-Cities, Venice, Madison and Granite City, business was suspended and practically the entire population turned out to make the occasion a holiday. East St. Louis' also was well represented, both in the formal exercises and In the great crowd which looked on.
The governors of two states and the mayors of 20 cities took part In the dedication. W. K. Kavanaugh, president of the Wiggins Ferry Co., is one of the members of the Invitation Committee. D. R. Francis will preside at the Planters Hotel banquet, with which the festivities will conclude Thursday night.
The program arranged for the opening included the blessing of the bridge by Archbishop Glennon and an Invocation by Dean Carroll M. Davis of Christ Church Cathedral.
Another feature was the clasping of hands and the unfurling of banners by Gov. Hadley of Missouri and Gov. Deneen of Illinois.
The honor of hoisting the American flag above the great steel structure was bestowed upon Miss Julia Mattis of Champaign, III., niece of Congressman W. B. McKinley, for whom the bridge was named.