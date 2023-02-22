We still celebrate Robert Wadlow as the tallest man in recorded history. He was born at home in Alton on Feb. 22, 1918, and grew to an astounding 8 feet 11.1 inches. He died at age 22.
But even today, we celebrate his birthday. He would have been 105 years old this year.
Robert Wadlow, world's tallest human, poses with his family in Alton on July 27, 1936. From left are: Eugene, 14, Mrs. Harold Wadlow, Harold Jr., 4, Betty, 12, Harold Wadlow, and Helen, 15. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Old Bakery Beer Co. will host
a birthday party for Wadlow 4-8 p.m. Feb. 22. The brewer will tap its seasonal Double IPA, called the Gentle Giant, which was Wadlow’s nickname.
To learn more about Wadlow, check out
our 2018 story written in honor of his 100th birthday.
Photos: The life and memory of the ‘Alton Giant,’ on the 100th anniversary of his birth
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Julie Hubbard of St. Louis compares her hand to a mold of the Gentle Giant's hand, which is part of the Alton Museum of History display on the life of Robert Pershing Wadlow on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
John Hubbard of St. Louis compares the size of his hand to a mold of the Alton Gentle Giant's hand, which is part of the Alton Museum of History display on the life of Robert Pershing Wadlow on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Hubbard, who stands 6 feet 8 inches, visited the museum with his wife Julie. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
"He's tall," said Jessa Price, 7, who plays on the life-size statue of Alton's Gentle Giant Robert Pershing Wadlow as her grandmother takes photos on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Alton. Wadlow, who stood at 8 feet 11 inches, still holds the record of being the tallest man who ever lived. If he would have lived longer, he would have turned 100 on Feb. 22. He died of an infection at age 22. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
"Two of my feet are the size of one," said Jessa Price, 7, of Wood River, as she measures her foot alongside the life-size statue of Alton's Gentle Giant Robert Pershing Wadlow on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Alton. Wadlow still holds the record of the tallest man who ever lived. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Standing 6 feet 8 inches, John Hubbard of St. Louis stands in front a 7-foot 4-inch silhouette of the Alton's Gentle Giant (his height when he was 13) during a visit to the Alton Museum of History display on the life of Robert Wadlow on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Alton. Hubbard visited the museum with his wife Julie. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Bobby Morton of Florissant lifts his daughter Summer, 3, so she can look into the eyes of the life-size statue of Alton's Gentle Giant Robert Pershing Wadlow during a family visit to the statue on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Alton. Morton visited the statue with his wife Theresa and their three children. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow, 18, of Alton, poses with a flight attendant next to the airplane in which he arrived in New York City on April 5, 1937. (AP Photo)
04173
Robert Wadlow and family
Robert Wadlow, world's tallest human, poses with his family in Alton on July 27, 1936. From left are: Eugene, 14, Mrs. Harold Wadlow, Harold Jr., 4, Betty, 12, Harold Wadlow, and Helen, 15. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow, standing 8 feet 5 inches, at the Veiled Prophet Parade and festivities in 1937 where a curious crowd swarmed. Photo courtesy of Steve Cox
handout
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow, 10, right, of Alton, poses with an 11-year-old boy of average height in 1929. Wadlow, who has an over-active pituitary gland that causes his radical growth, is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 241 pounds. He wears size 25 shoes, made to order. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow, 18, of Alton, waits at a pedestrian traffic light as he is surrounded by a crowd in New York City, April 7, 1937. Robert is standing with his father and manager, Harold Wadlow, left, with whom he is on a nationwide tour of schools, theaters and lecture halls. Robert, who is 8 feet 4 inches tall, will join the Ringling Brothers Circus for a six-week appearance. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow, 18, of Alton, enters a turnstile at a New York City subway station, April 7, 1937. (AP Photo)
AP
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Harold Wadlow, right, lifts his 4-year-old son, Harold Jr., who rests a yard stick on his 18-year-old brother Robert's head at their home in Alton on July 27, 1937. Robert Wadlow, who has an over-active pituitary gland that causes his radical growth, is 8 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 391 pounds. The large chair at left is custom built for Robert. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow was buried in a 10-foot-long steel casket that required 18 pallbearers, July 19, 1940. Photo courtesy of Steve Cox
handout
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Robert Wadlow's grave. It's inscribed with his date of birth and the date of death, and the words "At rest."
By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Three-foot 6-inch Dalton Crabtree, 5, from Centralia, plays with the statue of 8-foot 11-inch Robert Wadlow in Alton after his dentist appointment on Tuesday, April 12, 2005. "He always wants to stop and see the big guy," said Dalton's mother Jennifer Crabtree. Wadlow, who was born in Alton in 1918, is still listed by the Guinness World Records as the tallest man who ever lived. File photo by David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Jessica Harder, 13, left, and Drew Emerick, 9, play on a replica chair of Robert Wadlow, the Alton Giant, on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2003. The chair and statue are in a park off College Avenue in Alton. Jessica is the daughter of Julie and Dan Harder of Alton, and Drew is the son of Sheila and Dean Emerick of Bethalto, Illinois.
SAM LEONE
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Doug Smith, of Alton, grasps the hand on the statue of Robert Pershing Wadlow while posing for a self-portrait on Wednesday, July 14, 1999, in Alton. Smith was taking a photo to send over the internet to his son-in-law in Italy.
TEAK PHILLIPS
The Alton Giant, Robert Wadlow
Curt Rommerskirchen, of Pocahontas, Ill., compares his shoes to the size 37 1/2 boats of Robert Pershing Wadlow, on Wednesday, July 14, 1999. Rommerskirchen had read about Wadlow, the tallest man to ever live, in the Guinness Book of World Records and decided to visit the statue. A resident of Alton, Wadlow, who grew to 8 feet, 11 inches tall, and died on July 15, 1940, at the age of 22.
TEAK PHILLIPS
