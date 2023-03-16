Many high school students today expect that the Spring Break trip to Florida or Mexico is a given, but it wasn't always that way.

Twenty five years ago, the Post-Dispatch reported on an emerging trend - as high schoolers became the fastest-growing segment of spring breakers. Schools that issued warning of the dangers of spring break back then today are organizing trips for the students - oftentimes including the parents on the getaway.

Here's a look at our original reporting from March 1998, from Samuel Autman and Valerie Schremp-Hahn.

In the main terminal at Lambert Field, five young men from Christian Brothers College high school huddle at Gate 67. It's Friday morning - spring break. They're Cancun-bound.

No longer are the beaches of Florida, Mexico or the Caribbean Islands clogged with just college students. High schoolers are the fastest-growing market for spring break revelry. This time of the year, thousands of teen-agers from private, public and parochial schools lie on the beach, barely clothed. Alcohol is within easy reach. There's no curfew and few adults. Planes cross the deep blue sky trailing banners advertising All-You-Can-Drink specials at Jalapeno's or Club La Boom.

"We plan on going to the beach in the day, hitting the bars at night and bringing a few girls back to the hotel room, maybe even a few guys," said one 18-year-old senior, who asked that his name not be printed.

"We've been planning this for months," said another senior.

Student Travel Express Inc., of Denver, says it will move 13,000 students between Feb. 28 and April 19. Nearly a third - or roughly 4,000 - of those vacationers are in high school.

St. Louis is a hub for charter operations such as Student Travel Express, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations and MLT Vacations, with as many as 10 flights a day during peak times.

Students are lured by cheap fares, exotic hotels and condominiums - and, in Mexico, a legal drinking age of 18.

For between $600 to $1,000, students can get seven nights of accommodations, round-trip airfare and ground transportation. Certain packages may include up to 21 hours of free drinks, free entrance to clubs, discounts on liquor, foam party bubble bath and 15 meals at restaurants such as Hard Rock Cafe and Planet Hollywood.

Not everybody boozes it up on spring break. Some teen-agers will simply snorkel, swim or sunbathe.

Courtney Gloeckler, 17, is traveling to Playa del Carmel, 45 minutes outside of Cancun, with her friend Sarah Rudelic, 16. They plan to meet with 12 other Cor Jesu Academy seniors in Cancun for one day. Other than that, they say they'll stay with Sarah's cousin in Playa del Carmel and have a good, safe time.

"I just want to get some sun - that's my main focus," added Sarah. "And I've never been to another country."

Often, charter trip employees shuttle kids to and from airports and accompany them at meals. Still, Jill Hammelman, sales agent for Student Travel Express, is clear about students being on their own.

"If Jenny is drinking too much and her mother told her not to or some kids go off somewhere," she said, "we are not there to patrol. We are not responsible for that.

"If we see people getting too intoxicated we suggest they tone it down. But we want to make sure they all have a good time."

'I am not stupid'

A sternly worded letter signed by principals from eight area Catholic girls high schools recently warned parents that, quite often, unchaperoned spring break trips lead to binge drinking and date rape.

"I may be a nun, but I am not stupid," said Sister Sheila O'Neill, principal of Cor Jesu in south St. Louis County. "I know kids that have gone down there and drank and had a real good time."

She has heard all the stories: wet T-shirt competitions, topless bungee jumping and all-night drinking parties. Since the schools started sending out the letters a few years ago, awareness has increased. Yet O'Neill is convinced most parents don't know what goes on in the name of spring break.

Sandy Zingrich knows. As a travel agent for Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., of South County, she's heard all the stories. She's heard of students being thrown in jail for not having a notarized letter from parents. The letter grants students permission to leave the United States.

The worst story she heard last year was of two high school seniors fighting on a hotel balcony. One fell several floors to the ground, breaking his neck.

When her son is ready to hit the road for Spring Break 2000, she plans to send him skiing.

"I figure if he spends the whole day on the slopes he will be too tired to get rowdy in the evening," she said.

Sobering statistics

About 800 college spring breakers in Panama City, Fla., were surveyed in 1995 by researchers from the University of Wisconsin at Stout. Three out of four men said they got drunk at least once a day during the break; one in five said they never sobered up.

Half the men said they drank until they passed out or got sick once during the vacation. The figure was slightly lower for women - 40 percent.

Capt. Robert Harding of the Panama City Beach police emphasized that the 3,000 to 3,500 arrests he expects to be made during the break represent 1 or 2 percent of the entire spring break crowd. Students are arrested for public intoxication, drunken driving and underage drinking.

"College kids are generally more responsible because they are a little bit older," he said. "They have a little bit more at stake. The high school kids are ready to conquer the world. The college kids have figured out the world's not ready to be conquered yet."

Lawyer Mike McNamara is a native of Kirkwood who represents what he calls "island drunks and other miscreants" on Padre Island, Texas. He says law enforcement has been boosted in recent years - "I get carded and I'm 56 years old!" - but it's difficult to monitor who drinks what and who bought it.

McNamara says he usually gets calls from frantic parents three or four months after spring break season ends. The delay is partially the result from a backlog of paperwork in the county district attorney's offices.

Binge drinking invites other problems, says Franklin Nooe, director of Rape Crisis Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Off season, the center normally sees about 12 victims a month. During the six-week spring break season, they will see about one victim a day; he estimates that only about 10 percent of tourist rapes are actually reported.

Many of the cases are acquaintance rape cases, said Nooe, occurring after an evening of drinking or after a rapist slips a date-rape drug into a victim's drink. Victims and rapists are usually from different states, and a victim can usually only give a very hazy description. Arrests are rare.

For determined students who have heard the stories - well, they're still itching to go.

Back at the airport, the CBC students stood at the terminal clutching their tickets. They glanced outside at the rainy St. Louis weather and spoke excitedly about the week ahead.

"We will lay on the beach in the day and hit the bars at night and see what happens," said one senior, 17. "Whatever happens, happens."