How a case 50 years ago changed the way St. Louis students are educated

ST. LOUIS • Parents of five black public school students in the city went to federal court on Feb. 17, 1972, alleging that their schools were inferior to those in white neighborhoods. Lawsuits need names, and somebody had to go first. The honor went to Craton Liddell, 12.

Thus begat Liddell v. Board of Education. Attracting little notice at first, the case grew into a momentous community dispute.

Minnie Liddell grew up in the Mill Creek Valley, didn't finish high school and worked as a seamstress. In August 1971, the first time she was quoted in this newspaper, she objected to having Craton sent by bus to a school in a rough neighborhood. In a statement now heavy with irony, she said: "This is a new twist. Now it's blacks who are fighting busing."

In 1975, her group reached a court settlement that was more about creating "magnet" schools than busing. When NAACP lawyers attacked the deal as woefully short, Liddell opposed letting them into the case, fearing busing would polarize the city. That year, blacks made up 70 percent of the city's 88,500 students, most of them in schools with kids of their own race. The NAACP proposed putting a third of them on buses. By 1979, when a judge rejected that idea, Liddell agreed with the NAACP. "We have not sweated all these years to end up with nothing," she said.

After an appeals court overturned the ruling, busing was ordered to start in 1980. With white enrollment down to 21 percent the next year, Judge William L. Hungate muscled a compromise that allowed black city students to be bused to county schools in 1983.

In 1997, Liddell explained her crusade: "Segregated education didn't work. It didn't work for me, and it didn't work for a lot of black people." Her son died in 2002. She died in 2004 at age 65.