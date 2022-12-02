How a December flood 40 years ago wiped Times Beach off the map

Dec. 22, 1982 -- Bob Taylor visits the remains of his parents' home on Aspen Drive in Times Beach. The flood pushed the home from its foundations. The river also pushed Taylor's pickup truck filled with tools against a tree behind him. His auto-repair business in town also was damaged. (Robert LaRouche/Post-Dispatch)
Robert LaRouche
Dec. 22, 1982 -- Some of the wreckage along Aspen Drive in Times Beach. (Robert LaRouche/Post-Dispatch)
Robert LaRouche
Dennis Ensz (left), of Crawford, Miss., and Stanley Unruh of Brookville, Miss., work on a damaged home in Times Beach on Dec. 22. They were members of Christian Disaster Relief. But after the federal government confirmed that Times Beach's dirt lanes had been sprayed with oil contaminated by dioxin, the government eventually bought all the properties of the town. It now is a state park. (Robert Larouche/Post-Dispatch)
Robert LaRouche
Billy Jo Adams and her son, Cam, both of Times Beach, at the camper trailer they still were living on the edge of town in May 1983. (Ted Dargan/Post-Dispatch)
Ted Dargan
Volunteers fill sandbags on Dec. 4, 1982, on Virginia Avenue in the city's Cardonelet neighborhood. The rising Mississippi was backing into the River Des Peres and threatening homes along its banks. After the 1993 flood, the River Des Peres levees were improved and some low-lying homes in Carondelet and Lemay were bought out. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Water pours over the dam at Lake Saint Louis on Dec. 4, 1982. Many parts of eastern Missouri received five to 10 or more inches of rain over five days. (Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Elshout
Environmental Protection Agency technicians, wearing protective clothing, taking earth samples along a road in Times Beach in December 1982 in search of possible dioxin contamination. Post-Dispatch file photo
Times Beach Deputy Marshal Pete Barteau (at right in group) talking to people trying to enter the town at a barricade on Lewis Road at the bridge across the Meramec River in May 1983. Access to the town was being limited becuase of flooding and dioxin contamination. Post-Dispatch file photo
The last occupied house in Times Beach was at 8 Elm Street, where George and Ida Lorene Klein lived in November 1985. They were hoping for a higher buy-out offer. The Klein's had lived in Times Beach for 43 years. Post-Dispatch file photo
A bicyclist rides a path in Route 66 State Park on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, along a large, nearly 400-yard long mound under which all contaminated items from the city of Times Beach were buried like vehicles, personal possessions, the water tower, city equipment, etc. All plots of land owned by former residents was bought by the state. It is now part of Route 66 State Park. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Marilyn Leistner poses on Friday Nov. 18, 2016, at the entrance to what was once a streetscape of homes on Maple Street, where she lived in Times Beach. Leistner was the last mayor of of the little city that was razed once it was found to have been contaminated over three decades with dioxin. She was responsible for buying up the final plots of land from former residents and turning it over to the state. It is now part of Route 66 State Park. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Post-Dispatch
Some of the wreckage along Aspen Drive in Times Beach as of Dec. 22. 1982. Photo by Robert LaRouche, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert LaRouche
April 1985 - The sign of a ghost town - graffiti, weeds and vacant houses, in Times Beach. The end was near. Photo by Robert LaRouche, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert LaRouche
Dennis Ensz (left), of Crawford, Miss., and Stanley Unruh of Brookville, Miss., work on a damaged home in Times Beach on Dec. 22, 1982. They were members of Christian Disaster Relief. But after the federal government confirmed that Times Beach's dirt lanes had been sprayed with oil contaminated by dioxin, the government eventually bought all the properties of the town. Post-Dispatch photo.
Post-Dispatch
Some of the wreckage along Aspen Drive in Times Beach as of Dec. 22, 1892. Post-Dispatch photo
TIMES BEACH • In 1925, the old St. Louis Times newspaper offered clubhouse sites along the Meramec River for a "popular new summer resort." Fifty years later, it was a countryfied outer suburb for people of modest means.
Built on bottomland east of Eureka, Times Beach was vulnerable to the periodic rages of the Meramec, a river that drains a wide area of wooded hills. Renowned for its winding miles of rewarding scenery, the Meramec also is a treacherous rain ditch.
Times Beach residents knew how to let the floods pass and get by with ragtag repairs.
In November 1982, they learned that oil used to spray the town's many dirt lanes had been laced with dioxin, a toxin deadly to animals. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began taking samples.
"People want their peace of mind," said resident Lane Jumper.
As they awaited results, the river changed everything. On Dec. 2, with the temperature a record 74, rain began falling steadily, then in torrents - 5 inches near St. Louis, accompanied by tornadoes that heavily damaged New Baden, Ill. Parts of eastern Missouri, including some of the Meramec watershed, had more than 10 inches over four days.
The first big flooding was along the Cuivre River, chasing people from Old Monroe. Overflow rushed over the Lake Saint Louis dam. Even the Mississippi River rose nine feet.
Almost 4,000 people already were homeless in Missouri and Illinois as the Meramec's swollen tributaries converged. People along the lower Meramec were warned of a crest almost 20 feet over flood stage at Valley Park.
"These people are used to it," said St. Louis County emergency director Jim White as residents of Pacific, Times Beach and other river towns began packing their pickups.
They weren't used to the inundation that rushed into their homes Dec. 5, 1982, with 5 more feet of water than expected. Rescue workers gingerly powered johnboats amid swamped homes to find people on roofs and in upper-story windows. Many of Times Beach's 2,500 residents slogged through the dangerous current to the soggy grass shoulders of Interstate 44.
"There are people here who have virtually nothing left," said Alderman Sid Hammer.
The falling river revealed ravaged homes filled with mud or dashed on bridge piers. Almost 18,000 people were homeless. Parts of Pacific, Valley Park and Arnold never were occupied again, but the towns survived.
Not Times Beach. With confirmation of dioxin, the one-two punch was too much. The last residents were moved by the federal environmental Superfund in 1985.
With the first news bulletins, frantic people grabbing for telephones overwhelmed the circuits. They gathered around office radios and jammed appliance stores to follow the jumbled live TV news reports.
Dec. 22, 1982 -- Bob Taylor visits the remains of his parents' home on Aspen Drive in Times Beach. The flood pushed the home from its foundations. The river also pushed Taylor's pickup truck filled with tools against a tree behind him. His auto-repair business in town also was damaged. (Robert LaRouche/Post-Dispatch)
Dennis Ensz (left), of Crawford, Miss., and Stanley Unruh of Brookville, Miss., work on a damaged home in Times Beach on Dec. 22. They were members of Christian Disaster Relief. But after the federal government confirmed that Times Beach's dirt lanes had been sprayed with oil contaminated by dioxin, the government eventually bought all the properties of the town. It now is a state park. (Robert Larouche/Post-Dispatch)
The Mississippi River rises onto the Arch grounds on Dec. 5, 1982, swollen by torrential rains that dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some parts of Missouri and Illinois. The river crested downtown nine feet over flood stage -- noteworthy, but nothing like the record set 11 years later on Aug. 1, 1993, when the river reached almost 20 feet over flood downtown. The big news in December 1982 was along the tributaries, such as the Cuivre River north of St. Louis and the Black River in southern Missouri. Along the Meramec River, a record crest swamped parts of Pacific, Eureka, Valley Park and Arnold, and helped bring about the end of Times Beach, a bottomland town downriver from Eureka that was founded in the 1920s by the former St. Louis Times newspaper as a weekend retreat of cottages. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch)
Volunteers fill sandbags on Dec. 4, 1982, on Virginia Avenue in the city's Cardonelet neighborhood. The rising Mississippi was backing into the River Des Peres and threatening homes along its banks. After the 1993 flood, the River Des Peres levees were improved and some low-lying homes in Carondelet and Lemay were bought out. (Larry Williams/Post-Dispatch
Environmental Protection Agency technicians, wearing protective clothing, taking earth samples along a road in Times Beach in December 1982 in search of possible dioxin contamination. Post-Dispatch file photo
Times Beach Deputy Marshal Pete Barteau (at right in group) talking to people trying to enter the town at a barricade on Lewis Road at the bridge across the Meramec River in May 1983. Access to the town was being limited becuase of flooding and dioxin contamination. Post-Dispatch file photo
City attorney Thad F. Niemira, right, reading the ordinance that dissolved the city in April 1985. The Board of Aldermen members listening are (from left) Seymour C. Loucks, Candice MacGill, Harold Goddman, Mayor Marilyn Leistner and (hidden from view) Larry Curtis. Post-Dispatch file photo
The last occupied house in Times Beach was at 8 Elm Street, where George and Ida Lorene Klein lived in November 1985. They were hoping for a higher buy-out offer. The Klein's had lived in Times Beach for 43 years. Post-Dispatch file photo
A bicyclist rides a path in Route 66 State Park on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, along a large, nearly 400-yard long mound under which all contaminated items from the city of Times Beach were buried like vehicles, personal possessions, the water tower, city equipment, etc. All plots of land owned by former residents was bought by the state. It is now part of Route 66 State Park. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Marilyn Leistner poses on Friday Nov. 18, 2016, at the entrance to what was once a streetscape of homes on Maple Street, where she lived in Times Beach. Leistner was the last mayor of of the little city that was razed once it was found to have been contaminated over three decades with dioxin. She was responsible for buying up the final plots of land from former residents and turning it over to the state. It is now part of Route 66 State Park. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Dennis Ensz (left), of Crawford, Miss., and Stanley Unruh of Brookville, Miss., work on a damaged home in Times Beach on Dec. 22, 1982. They were members of Christian Disaster Relief. But after the federal government confirmed that Times Beach's dirt lanes had been sprayed with oil contaminated by dioxin, the government eventually bought all the properties of the town. Post-Dispatch photo.