How Prohibition dampened New Year's Eve partying

ST. LOUIS • On the night of Dec. 31, 1919, the New Year's Eve bash in the Hotel Statler downtown was heavy with lament over the looming imposition of Prohibition. A partygoer stood unsteadily atop his table and demanded that everyone sing "How Dry I Am."

A Post-Dispatch reporter, observing dryly that the song leader wasn't even a bit sober, wrote that 1920 "came in like a spring freshet and probably will go out like a day in the Sahara."

But not even Prohibition, commencing with arrests for selling beer on Jan. 6, 1920, could break the enduring bond of New Year's Eve, silly hats, big band music and flowing booze. All through the officially dry years, federal agents made a point of raiding the parties that jammed the big hotels and country clubs. Partygoers, alerted by band leaders, slipped bootleg refreshments beneath tables and hissed the agents, who snapped up the few bottles left untended.