How Prohibition dampened New Year's Eve partying

ST. LOUIS • On the night of Dec. 31, 1919, the New Year's Eve bash in the Hotel Statler downtown was heavy with lament over the looming imposition of Prohibition. A partygoer stood unsteadily atop his table and demanded that everyone sing "How Dry I Am."
A Post-Dispatch reporter, observing dryly that the song leader wasn't even a bit sober, wrote that 1920 "came in like a spring freshet and probably will go out like a day in the Sahara."
But not even Prohibition, commencing with arrests for selling beer on Jan. 6, 1920, could break the enduring bond of New Year's Eve, silly hats, big band music and flowing booze. All through the officially dry years, federal agents made a point of raiding the parties that jammed the big hotels and country clubs. Partygoers, alerted by band leaders, slipped bootleg refreshments beneath tables and hissed the agents, who snapped up the few bottles left untended.
Day-after news reports listed the number confiscated at each ballroom. But on Dec. 31, 1932, after the victory of "wet" President-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt, agents went home early. James Dillon, the fed's No. 2 man here, called it "practically useless" to make arrests. So much illegal booze flowed that holiday season that prices actually fell, even though Prohibition wouldn't fall for almost a year.
Dressing up for crowded bashes on New Year's Eve was tempered during the 1930s only by the lack of money. New Year's Eve 1941, three weeks after Pearl Harbor, was sobered a bit by Roosevelt's call for a national day of prayer, but armories pulsed with holiday revelers during the later war years. Big hotels here booked Nat King Cole, Perry Como - even Guy Lombardo's band before it became a New Year's staple on television.
Ballroom bashes continued during the postwar years but lost steam with growth of the suburbs.
By the 1980s, it was fashionable to speak of "quiet" observances with a few friends. Party hats had become passé, and hard liquor had lost its charm.
On Dec. 31, 1991, St. Louis held its first booze-free First Night celebration in midtown, where it will be held again this year. For traditionalists, there still are places for ballroom frolic.
