How the 'wonder drug' penicillin went from discovery to mass production, and the role St. Louis had in it

Research on penicillin started in 1928, when British scientist Alexander Fleming put off washing the lab ware and discovered the drug, but it languished in the laboratory for more than a decade.

British scientists started the first human trials in 1941, but the U.S. didn't approve a trial until 1942.

On June 27, 1943, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch told its readers of the remarkable effectiveness of a new drug, penicillin, in treating infectious diseases.

The results were demonstrated in tests at Barnes Hospital. The usefulness of the drug had been largely unknown to most of the medical community until earlier that month.

Dr. Barry Wood of Washington University, described as "a tall, prematurely graying former Harvard University football star" was one of only a dozen doctors in the U.S. chosen to do clinical studies of the little known substance.

Wood reported that in addition to checking the growth of battle field infection, penicillin had been found to successful in treating infections caused by pneumonia, as well as certain types of "boils, abscesses, bone disease, meningitis and putrid lung infections."

But there was a catch.