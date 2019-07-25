Children gather at Fourth and Biddle streets just north of downtown on July 27, 1901, to get free ice for their families from a special distribution station. Many of the children lived in the Ashley tenement building, which the Post-Dispatch described as the "hottest and most densely populated of all St. Louis tenements." (Post-Dispatch)
ST. LOUIS • June was hot and dry, ending in three wilting days of 100-degree heat. Some churches and restaurants began allowing men to leave their jackets at home. One kindly minister even said women could attend without hats.
On July 2, 1901, the Post-Dispatch published a satirical poem reminding people there were worse places to be: "For instance, take the desert of Sahara."
As heat persisted, reporting turned from fashion and humor to grinding discomfort and agony.
"I'm burning up. Won't somebody do something to relieve me?" screamed Clara Bosch of 3938 South Broadway. A short time later, her husband found Clara hanging from a rope in their basement. Her death was a suicide.
Seven others died of heat illness that same day. About 200 people in St. Louis would perish by heat before it broke on Aug. 4, when the high was only 79 degrees. The summer of 1901 lingers in history for having the highest average temperature on record in St. Louis, 82.7 degrees.
A few other summers were deadlier or had more triple-digit days, but 1901 was noteworthy for persistence. For nearly seven weeks, temperatures were above 90 on all but three days. It was 100 or hotter on 15 days, including a terrible four-day run of at least 106.
A family from St. Louis spends a night in rural St. Louis County in July 1936, during a scorching and deadly summer that logged a record 37 days of high temperatures of at least 100. A first wave of heat broke on July 30, but the temperature climbed back to 100 on Aug. 9 and was that hot or worse for another two weeks. Thousands of people fled their stifling brick homes and flats and slept for weeks on the grass in city parks and along quiet country roads. This family tried to find some refuge near Lindbergh Road. The heat of 1936 killed 479 people in the St. Louis area, including 29 children. (Post-Dispatch)
Children gather at the intersection of Keokuk Street and Michigan Avenue, one block north of Marquette Park, where heat buckled the brick pavement in July 1936. Relentless pounding of the sun caused similar damage throughout the St. Louis area. (Post-Dispatch)
Mrs. W.E. Johnson works her shriveled potato patch on the family farm north of Columbia, Mo., in July 1936. Only one-fourth of normal rainfall fell that summer, ruining crops and pastures. The heat wave accompanied a drought that covered much of the Midwest and Plains until scattered rainfall finally broke through on Aug. 28. (Post-Dispatch)
Mrs. J.S. Sampo of Howard County, Mo., feeds five-day-old orphaned piglets during the heat and drought of summer 1936. The sow that bore them had died of the heat. Mrs. Sampo's family usually fed the piglets with milk, but had to sell their dairy cows because of the drought. Mrs. Sampo feeds the piglets bread soaked in water. Helping her are two of her grandchildren. (Post-Dispatch)
H.J. Beer of Columbia, Mo., fills a tank with water from the city water works for a farmer from nearby Hinton in summer 1936. In St. Louis County, farmers paid 44 cents per 1,000 gallons to keep their animals alive. (Post-Dispatch)
A teamster gives his horse a drink from a bucket on a St. Louis street in summer 1936, The Humane Society of Missouri gave buckets to service stations so horses could quench their thirst during the pounding heat. (Post-Dispatch)
July 14,1954-- Sallie Bacon (left) and Christine Meyer, employees of the main library downtown, cool their feet in the fountain on the shady side of the library, at 1301 Olive Street, on July 14, 1954. Relief was relative -- the high that afternoon was 115 degrees. Post-Dispatch photo
FILE JULY 12, 1954- Thousands fled sweltering homes to try to sleep in parks. Mr. and Mrs. Pleasant Earls and daughters, Shirley, 11 and Linda, 6, rest in Forest Park on July 12, 1954, when the temperature didn’t fall below 100 until 9 p.m. They were from Hawk Avenue, just east of the park. Floyd Bowser/Post-Dispatch
July 13,1954--Children at the John J. Cochran public housing north of downtown happily jostle for relief from the spray of a fire hose on July 13, 1954. It did beat the heat, as long as the water was on. Post-Dispatch photo
1954: Here's an idea: beat The Muny heat by pouring a thin film of water over the concrete slabs under the seats. This turns out not to work as well as everyone had hoped, as the combination of water and St. Louis summers can make things steamy. Still, while the water runs the performers enjoyed it. Lunch hour brings a break from the heat to singers Barbara Craven (top), Sara Smith (seated below Craven), Kaye Geith (left, second row), Harlene Pomroy (right, second row) and Carolyn Hill (first row). Post-Dispatch photo
St. Louis firefighter Steve Singler douses himself with a helmet full of water at a fire in the 5400 block of Page Boulevard on July 7, 1980. The high that day was 99, but would reach 101 the next day and hit triple digits for eight of the next 12 days. (Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
Boys try to enjoy the cool draft from water running beneath them in a stormwater drain near Ninth and O'Fallon streets, on the north edge of downtown, on July 7, 1980, when the temperature was 99. The manhole cover had been removed, allowing for their imprudent tactic. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Carolyn Wamhoff (left) treats her daughters and their friends to ice cream in south St. Louis on July 8, 1980. They are, from left, Fabrice Cara, Jean Wamhoff, Bob Powers, Carla Kraft and Donna Wamhoff. The vast trunk of the well-preserved 1963 Chevrolet provided plenty of hot sitting room. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
Effie Loggin, a patient at St. Louis City Hospital at 1515 Lafayette Avenue, sweats through the day's heat on July 9, 1980, when the high was 102 degrees. The hospital's general wards did not have air-conditioning. There was a smaller air-conditioned room for patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. (Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
A motorist on July 14, 1980, drives around a buckled section pavement on Theresa Avenue near Locust Street, west of downtown. It was one of several breaks in area streets caused by expansion from the relentless pounding of heat. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Sixty-three tons of ice melts on the parking lot of South County Center during a contest to guess when it would all disappear. The shopping center had the ice hauled there on July 11, 1980, and ask patrons to fill out cards predicting when it would melt away. Raymond Kalbac, of 5745 Mango Drive in Mehlville, won a deep freezer by guessing the time within nine seconds. He had guessed the melting could be complete by 6:09:30 a.m. Monday, July 14. It made him an easy winner. (J.B. Forbes/Post-Dispatch)
Eric Felder, 10, plays in a fountain on North Main Street in St. Charles on July 17, 1980, when the temperature reached 97. It returned to triple digits two days later, and the highs stayed in the 90s until a thunderstorm finally hit town on July 21. (Wayne Crosslin/Post-Dispatch)
Karen Miller (left) and Liz Bohn take the kids to Ted Drewes Frozen Custard at 4224 South Grand Boulevard on Aug. 30, 1980, when the temperature hit 102. There had been brief relief after a rainstorm on July 21. The high was only 77 degrees on July 27, but heat soon returned. Six of the first 10 days in August would record temperatures of at least 100 degrees. (Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch)
As overcast skies move in, Eric Vandeven and his son Braxton,10, enjoy the relatively cooler temperatures in their backyard pool Sunday, July 8,2012, in Imperial. "The temperature just dropped, not by much, but you can feel it. It sure looks like it will rain," said Vandeven. "My backyard grass could sure use it," he added. A high of only 98 degrees ended the historic 100-degree temperature streak . Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Alan Cowley of the St. Louis welcomes in the cool air before stormy weather hits Forest Park Sunday evening, July 8,2012. "What's it's been 10 or 11 days above 100 degrees? Finally, cool air !" said Cowley, who waited to walk home in the rain and cooler weather. A high of only 98 degrees ended the historic 100-degree temperature streak. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Makayla Brown, 7, a third grader at Oak Hill Elementary, cools off outside her grandmother's home on Chippewa Street Tuesday July 17, 2012. Demetria Brown, Makayla's grandmother, has been without air conditioning since last Friday, when her central unit stopped working. After being turned down for help by area social service agencies, Brown found an air conditioning repairman who would take payments in installments. Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Fair St. Louis air show enthusiasts huddled under the shadow of the Gateway Arch on Wednesday July 4, 2012. With temperatures continuing in the triple digits, the moving shadow offered a respite to searing summer heat. Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
The dead included John Boepple, 59, a butcher who succumbed to heat on July 25 at his home and shop, 615 South Second Street. Local tradition has it that Boepple invented the hot dog.
Another was George Straube, 21, who fell asleep on his second-floor windowsill at 1616 Hebert Street, and fell to his death.
On July 25, after five days of triple-digit heat, owners of the Eads Bridge suspended the pedestrian toll so people could walk for free above the Mississippi River. W.C. McChesney, the Terminal Railroad's vice president, said the goal was to make things "as comfortable for the suffering citizens as possible."
A few buildings had electric fans, but most people had to rely on nature to move the stifling air, or do for themselves with hand fans. St. Louis' own Emerson Electric Co. had patented its ceiling fan only four years before.
The Post-Dispatch raised money to distribute free ice from ice-making factories for poor families. Children rushed home from the ice stations with dripping buckets.
Katie Lee, 10, whose family of seven lived in the crowded Ashley tenement at North Fourth and Biddle streets, happily hefted a basketful. "It'll make a lot of ice water, won't it?" Katie said.
On July 28, the newspaper ran photographs of prominent St. Louis families on the front porches of their summer retreats in Michigan. They looked comfortable in jackets and hats.