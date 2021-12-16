In 1811, a great earthquake rocked territorial St. Louis, but nobody knew the epicenter

In one edition of his weekly paper shortly after the first quake, Charless explained his lack of updates: “No eastern or southern mail has arrived this week.”

He published tidbits confirming that two brick homes in Cape Girardeau were destroyed, that a horseman drowned when ground sank near the Black River and that people in Ohio and Vicksburg, Miss., felt the shakes.

In February, the Gazette learned that sand and coal had burst from the ground in Arkansas territory. If Charless received early word from New Madrid, he didn’t print it.

That village of roughly 50 people was wrecked. Most of their dwellings were small cabins, and no one died. Few deaths were reported anywhere; no one has a solid number.

Descriptions from terrified boatmen and letter-writing locals told of the earth cracking open, giant cottonwoods splitting, flatland rolling in ocean-like waves, sulfurous haze and flashes of light at night. The Mississippi fell and rose in sudden thrashing tides. Islands disappeared.

In St. Louis, 150 miles north, a chimneys collapsed and walls cracked. Prominent townsman Charles Gratiot grumbled later that the quakes had scared away settlers.