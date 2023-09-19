U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, Republican presidential candidate in 1964, walks from his car on 15th Street toward the Kiel Opera House side door on Sept. 19, 1964, to give what he billed as a major foreign-policy speech. Amidst the signs waved by supporters is a lone opponent's sentiment, which was a a sarcastic play on the GOP slogan, "In your heart, you know he's right." In 1964, it was still easy for anyone to get near a candidate. Photo by Floyd Bowser of the Post-Dispatch
U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, Republican presidential candidate in 1964, speaks on foreign policy on Sept. 19, 1964, at Kiel Opera House. To accommodate his supporters, the Kiel staff opened the large drape between the filled opera house and the adjoining auditorium so people in overflow seating could see him. In his speech, he countered the Democratic charge that he couldn't be trusted with nuclear weapons, saying there was "no greater political lie." Photo by Floyd Bowser of the Post-Dispatch
News cameras roll as U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, the Republican presidential candidate in 1964, steps from a campaign plane with his wife, Peggy, at Scott Air Force Base on Oct. 28, 1964, for a speech in downtown Belleville. It was his last stop in the St. Louis area before the election Nov. 3, when Johnson defeated him in a landslide. Photo by Floyd Bowser of the Post-Dispatch
First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson waves after a campaign rally downtown on Oct. 21, 1964. She and President Lyndon Johnson, visible through the roof, were in a limousine that had been refitted with armor after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy the previous November. Photo by Buel White of the Post-Dispatch
President Lyndon Johnson pitches for votes Oct. 21, 1964, from a portable outdoor platform at Eighth and Locust streets downtown, near the Old Post Office. Seated at right are (from left) First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson; U.S. Sen. Stuart Symington, D-Mo.; Missouri Gov. John Dalton; and U.S. Rep. Leonor K. Sullivan, D-St. Louis. Photo by Robert LaRouche of the Post-Dispatch
ST. LOUIS • Barry Goldwater, tenacious underdog for president, stood before a cheering capacity crowd in Kiel Opera House. The big curtain behind him opened to reveal more loud Republicans in the adjoining auditorium.
“Welcome to the crowd, folks,” said the Republican presidential nominee as he turned to the happy supporters in the overflow seats.
The two wings of the Kiel convention hall downtown were built to share one stage as needed. It was warranted on Sept. 19, 1964, during Goldwater’s only swing through Missouri as the candidate. He returned to the area for a quick speech in Belleville one week before election day.
Goldwater spoke in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 17 after a warmly received series of rallies across the deep South, where he plugged a careful salute to states’ rights — calling for local control of federal grants while avoiding race. But he had voted against the Civil Rights Act two months before. Many in his crowds cheered with rebel yells and battle flags.
Then he headed to the border state of Missouri. He needed conservative Democrats to change their yellow-dog habits.
Goldwater, a senator from Arizona, was running far behind Texas-born President Lyndon B. Johnson. Goldwater inspired fierce devotion from the GOP’s conservative wing, but flip comments such as his joke about “lobbing” a nuke into the Kremlin men’s room gave the Democrats plenty of powder.
Goldwater billed his stop at Kiel as a major foreign-policy speech to calm the electorate’s jitters. He said there was “no greater political lie” than the drumbeat that he was too dangerous for the presidency.
“I have never suggested, nor would I as president, move recklessly with our great power,” he said. “But I would take every step to make sure that the communists did not move recklessly with theirs.”
Goldwater also covered the domestic essentials, accusing Johnson of lavishly wasting money on “politically motivated handouts” through the Great Society. Goldwater called for lower taxes, fewer regulations and smaller government.
After the speech, a few police officers escorted Goldwater to a waiting Cadillac. Even after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy 11 months before, campaign security was evolving.
That was obvious on Oct. 21, when Johnson spoke from a car outside Orr Weathers Homes, a public-housing complex in East St. Louis, and to an audience outside the Old Post Office, at Eighth and Locust streets downtown. There, he called the nuclear age “no time for bluster, bluff and belligerence.” Secret Service agents stood nearby, but the events were open to any pedestrian.
One week later, Goldwater spoke outside the St. Clair County Courthouse in Belleville, where he called local education “the responsibility of parents, not the federal government.”
He lost in a landslide on Nov. 3 to Johnson, who took 61 percent of the popular vote and all but six states. Missouri and Illinois were strong for Johnson. Goldwater won his own Arizona and five Deep Dixie states, foreshadowing his party’s future Southern strategy.
Look back: Goldwater and Johnson campaigned in St. Louis
