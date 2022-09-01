In 1992 speech in Fulton, Gorbachev took a no-winner view of the Cold War

In May 1992, Mikhail S. Gorbachev spoke at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. Gorbachev died on Aug. 30. Here is the Post-Dispatch coverage of the speech, written by then-reporter Harry Levins:

FULTON, Mo. - Mikhail S. Gorbachev's ''river of time'' is making its third big loop through the 20th century.

In his speech Wednesday at Westminster College here, Gorbachev spoke of a world that had flowed past balance of power politics and then past the Cold War. Now, Gorbachev said, he hopes things are headed into the broader and calmer stretch of internationalism.

Gorbachev, the former president of the former Soviet Union, gave a ''bookend speech'' — a mate to the speech in Fulton on March 5, 1946, by Britain's Winston S. Churchill. In that speech, Churchill warned that the Soviet Union was draping an Iron Curtain across its half of Europe.

Gorbachev recalled Churchill's speech, saying Churchill had challenged the West ''to close ranks against the threat of tyranny in the form of the Soviet Union and communist expansion.''

Gorbachev insisted that the West must share the blame for the Cold War that Churchill's speech recognized.

But Gorbachev said that in 1946, ''a situation had emerged in which a decision with universal implications had to be taken. Churchill's greatness is seen in the fact that he was the first among leading political figures to understand that.''

The ''decision with universal implications'' was the decision to stand up to Soviet expansionism - the Cold War.

When Churchill stood up to speak in Fulton in 1946, he spoke after two world wars had stripped Europe of its final say over world events. Power had passed to two nations at Europe's flanks, the United States and Soviet Union — and Churchill didn't like the looks of the Soviets.

''From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic,'' Churchill intoned in Fulton, ''an iron curtain has descended across the continent.'' He added that ''this is certainly not the Liberated Europe we fought to build up. Nor is it one which contains the essentials of permanent peace.''

Although Churchill spoke bravely in Fulton of an Anglo-American partnership against the Soviet threat, the United States wasn't buying it. As long as the United States was providing the muscle, it would call the shots.

Statesmen called the result ''a bipolar world'' — one that revolved around the United States at one end and the Soviet Union at the other.

Like the two poles of a magnet, the Americans and Soviets played opposing roles.

The Soviets marked their end ''Positive.'' They would play the active role, seeking always to expand their power. The Americans would take the ''Negative'' end of things, reacting to Soviet moves and seeking to contain Soviet notions.

In Wednesday's speech, Gorbachev had little in the way of an apology for Soviet behavior in the post war years.

True, he accused Soviet Dictator Joseph Stalin of misreading the victory against Germany as a mandate for the spread of socialism. But Gorbachev insisted the United States had overblown the Soviet threat. In 1946, he said, Stalin ''was afraid of war, did not want war, and never would have engaged in a major war.''

Mainly, he said, the Soviet people wouldn't have stood for a war in 1946. Maybe not, but Gorbachev failed to mention that the Soviet people always stood for whatever Stalin told them to stand for. After all, in a police state, the chief of police usually gets his way.

Gorbachev also accused the post-war West of ''unleashing a monstrous arms race — and here, the initiator was the United States.'' Again, Gorbachev's memory was selective. After the war, the United States gutted its armed forces, rearming only during the Korean War — which broke out with Stalin's blessing, if not at Stalin's order.

In fact, the month before Churchill spoke in Fulton, Stalin told the Soviet people that their wartime hardships and sacrifices would persist. The reason: The soviet Union had to rearm against the capitalistic threat.

Gorbachev made no reference to that speech, which some historians use as a benchmark for the start of the Cold War.

Instead, Gorbachev treated the Cold War as a curse-on-both-your-houses affair. ''The conflict was presented as the inevitable opposition between good and evil,'' he said, with ''all the evil, of course, being attributed to the opponent. This continued for decades until it became evident that we were approaching the abyss.''

Gorbachev made no mention how the Cold War ended — not with a bang, but with a collapse of communism in the last two years. It seemed too sudden to be true, but Churchill had sensed the possibility 40 years earlier.

In a speech in Boston on March 31, 1949, Churchill said: ''Laws just or unjust may govern men's actions. Tyrannies may restrain or regulate their words. The machinery of propaganda may pack their minds with falsehoods and deny them the truth for many generations of time.

''But the soul of man thus held in trance or frozen in a long night can be reawakened by a spark coming from God knows where, and in a moment the whole structure of lies and oppression is on trial for its life.''

If Gorbachev kept his peace about the collapse of communism, he warned against any notion of calling the Cold War a victory for the West.

He said ''in pushing forward to a new civilization we should under no circumstances again make the intellectual, and consequently political, error of interpreting victory in the 'cold war' narrowly as a victory for oneself, one's own way of life, for one's own values and merits. This was a victory over a scheme for the development of humanity which was slowly becoming congealed and leading us to destruction.''

His no-winner idea makes sense from his point of view. To acknowledge the United States as a winner would be to acknowledge the triumph of America's values and merits.

Instead, he chose to cast a curse on both houses — and then to propose that both be razed to make way for a new era of internationalism.

Curiously, Churchill, too, had spoken in Fulton of internationalism. For example, Churchill said, ''the United Nations Organization must immediately begin to be equipped with an international armed force'' — a suggestion Gorbachev repeated Wednesday.

Given what happened later, we can guess that Churchill was paying only lip service to the U.N. Surrendering sovereignty simply wasn't in his richly British character.

In contrast, Gorbachev already has surrendered sovereignty. Churchill might have been a mere elder statesman, but at least he had a state. Gorbachev has no state — and thus nothing to lose in calling for a world arranged by the United Nations, not the United States.

A radio reporter phoning in his story of Wednesday's speech could be heard shouting above the pressroom babble ''it was vintage Gorbachev — in other words boring.'' That may be unfair. Gorbachev no doubt lost something in translation.

Still, Gorbachev never won any prizes for eloquence, and Wednesday's words lacked any Churchillian flair, any phrase that jumped from the text to be seized on in the same way the world seized on ''iron curtain.''

Indeed, the only Churchillian touch was Gorbachev's refusal to acknowledge the collapse of the system he once controlled. Churchill might have liked that; one of his bywords was, ''in defeat, defiance.''

But in the end none of that matters. Simply by appearing where Churchill once appeared and standing in front of a chunk of the Berlin wall, Gorbachev delivered a message he didn't have to put into words: Its official — the Cold War is over.