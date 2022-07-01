In an 1870 race, the famed Robert E. Lee outlasted the Natchez

ST. LOUIS • The first wisps of black smoke downriver brought cheers from rooftops and across the wide cobblestone levee, where thousands of giddy people had gathered for a special steamboat a'comin' — the majestic Robert E. Lee.

As the sidewheeler turned toward the city, a cannon boomed from the foot of Walnut Street. The Lee had won the great upriver race against the rival Natchez, an event that riveted the nation for four days.

The St. Louis newspapers put the time of arrival at 11:25 a.m. on July 4, 1870. The Lee had steamed from New Orleans to St. Louis in three days, 18 hours and 20 or so minutes. It remains the standard for the gaudy, dangerous and short reign of the Mississippi River steamboats.

If the railroads were whistling doom for the river trade, there still was plenty of affection for the luxury packets. The race between the Lee and Natchez was irresistible — two queens of the river, captained by proud river barons who disliked each other. Lore has it that the Lee's John Cannon and the Natchez's Thomas Leathers once had a fistfight in a French Quarter tavern. And the Natchez held the New Orleans-to-St. Louis record.

When the two boats arrived at the same time in New Orleans, everyone knew what was up. Bets were wagered on both coasts.

The race began in New Orleans shortly after 5 p.m. June 30, the Lee jumping into the lead. She was 14 minutes ahead when she reached Natchez, Miss., her rival's namesake, and had a 59-minute lead by Memphis. But riverboats were prone to breakdowns, groundings and worse. Newspapers splashed breathless dispatches from onboard reporters, who tossed their stories to riverbank runners.

By dawn July 4, all of St. Louis knew the boats were near. Excursion boats headed south to meet them. Soldiers at Jefferson Barracks fired a salute to the Lee. Picnicking families waved from the South Side bluffs. But there was no Natchez to be seen.

The verdict had been cinched in a thick fog north of Cairo, Ill., the night before. Leathers, captain of the Natchez, prudently tied up. But his counterpart, Cannon, chugged slowly through, skirting disaster more than once.

When the Lee landed, hundreds of cheering race fans boarded her in a rush that overwhelmed police. The Natchez pulled in at 5:58 p.m.

The next evening, the city threw a banquet at the elegant Southern Hotel. Cannon and Leathers sat at separate tables, but the papers said everyone had a grand time.

