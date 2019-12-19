12 inches of snow and 4,115 fans: Looking back at one of the most bizarre nights in St. Louis Blues history

On Dec. 19, 1973, St. Louis was hit with a 12-inch snowfall. At the time it was the second biggest storm in St. Louis history - second only to the blizzard of 1890. And even though the airport was closed, the roads were closed and every school in the area except one closed, the Blues and the NHL decided to play their scheduled game at The Arena. Here was our report from that game.
No doubt about it. The Blues are perfect hosts. Just ask the 4,115 hardy folks who braved the snow and cold to watch their favorite National Hockey League team play the Los Angeles Kings at The Arena last night.
Or just ask the Los Angeles Ki . . . .
Hold it. We'd better not go that far.
The Blues rewarded the fans who turned out for last night's game, braving first the hazardous roads and then the snow-drifted Arena parking lots, by announcing thiat all the goodies at the refreshment stands were on the house for the evening. On the other hand, the Kings got nothing for their snowy journey here but a 3-1 defeat and the cold shoulder from Blues goalie Wayne Stephenson.
Stephenson, after haying been out of the nets since Nov. 29, turned in his second successive standout performance. He turned back 30 shots, stopping the Kings cold if you'll pardon the expression on several breakaways.
The victory boosted the Blues into aotie for third place in the NHL's West Division with the Atlanta Flames. The Blues get a chance to break that tie when they play the Flames in Atlanta on Friday evening.
The triumph also enabled coach Jean Guy Talbot to move into the No. 2 position on the list of Blues' coaching victories. He had been tied with Al Arbour. Talbot now has a coaching record of 43-38-13, while Arbour was 42-40-25.
The leader, of course, is Scotty Bowman, who piled up 110 victories during his tenure.
Talbot almost didn't make it to The Arena in time for victory No. 43. It took him more than two hours to get there from the farm near High Ridge on which he lives.
And two NHL officials, linesmen Bob Luther and Neil Armstrong, didn't show at all because their plane was grounded in Chicago.
St. Louisans Eddie Olson, normally the official scorer, and Rich Schweigler, normally a goal judge, took their places.
The Blues themselves were on hand early, and some of them felt that the early arrival contributed to their flatness in a first period in which Stephenson had to keep his club in the game by some brilliant goal-tending.
The Blues management had called the players about 4 p.m. and told them to leave immediately for The Arena to make sure they were there at game time. Most of them were on hand by 5 p.m. and then had to wait around for three hours.
"I think we lost our concentration," defenseman Steve Durbano explained afterward. Meanwhile, the Kings arrived at the usual time after the short trip over from their hotel.
They then proceeded to dominate the first period, with Mike Corrigan putting them ahead at 10 minutes 24 seconds on a shot from 20 feet inside the blue line on which Stephenson was screened. Stephenson's heroics prevented further scoring by the Kings in the period. He got a pad in front of Mike Murphy's shot on a breakway, stopped an unobstructed shot by Danny Maloney and then made a save on a breakway by Don Kozak.
With 42 seconds remaining in the period, Garry Unger tied the score with his 12th goal of the season. Steve Durbano's pass found Unger in the slot, and his hard shot hit the right goal post and banged into the net. The Kings Terry Harper was in the penalty box for hooking at the time.
The power play provided the Blues with the winning goal at 3:20 of the second period. Kozak was sitting out a hooking penalty when Larry Giroux took a pass from Durbano and bounced the puck into the net off the pads of Kings goalie Rogatien Vachon.
Afterwards, the Blues said that they had requested permission from the NHL to postpone the game but had been refused. After all, the league office reportedly said, the NHL is known for never postponing a game.
Well, maybe.
But wasn't it just Oct. 18, 1972, that the Chicago-California game in Oakland was postponed because the Seals didn't want to share their parking lot with the World Series crowd at the Oakland Coliseum?
Neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night can keep the NHL from its appointed rounds but a little competition from baseball?
Well ....
