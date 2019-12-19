12 inches of snow and 4,115 fans: Looking back at one of the most bizarre nights in St. Louis Blues history

On Dec. 19, 1973, St. Louis was hit with a 12-inch snowfall. At the time it was the second biggest storm in St. Louis history - second only to the blizzard of 1890. And even though the airport was closed, the roads were closed and every school in the area except one closed, the Blues and the NHL decided to play their scheduled game at The Arena. Here was our report from that game.

No doubt about it. The Blues are perfect hosts. Just ask the 4,115 hardy folks who braved the snow and cold to watch their favorite National Hockey League team play the Los Angeles Kings at The Arena last night.

Or just ask the Los Angeles Ki . . . .

Hold it. We'd better not go that far.

The Blues rewarded the fans who turned out for last night's game, braving first the hazardous roads and then the snow-drifted Arena parking lots, by announcing thiat all the goodies at the refreshment stands were on the house for the evening. On the other hand, the Kings got nothing for their snowy journey here but a 3-1 defeat and the cold shoulder from Blues goalie Wayne Stephenson.

Stephenson, after haying been out of the nets since Nov. 29, turned in his second successive standout performance. He turned back 30 shots, stopping the Kings cold if you'll pardon the expression on several breakaways.

The victory boosted the Blues into aotie for third place in the NHL's West Division with the Atlanta Flames. The Blues get a chance to break that tie when they play the Flames in Atlanta on Friday evening.

The triumph also enabled coach Jean Guy Talbot to move into the No. 2 position on the list of Blues' coaching victories. He had been tied with Al Arbour. Talbot now has a coaching record of 43-38-13, while Arbour was 42-40-25.