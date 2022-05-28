It all happened in 20 minutes: In 1896, the Great Cyclone ripped through St. Louis

Low, seething clouds swirled in from the west. Wind bursts scattered litter. Awnings snapped. Fat raindrops smacked the streets.

A tornado formed near Hampton Avenue, damaging the cluster of hospitals and asylums along Arsenal Street. Gathering ferocity, the black corkscrew churned through Shaw’s Garden and the Liggett & Myers tobacco works, going up on Folsom Avenue. Thirteen construction workers died amid collapsing beams.

They were the first victims of the Great Cyclone, the deadliest single calamity in St. Louis. It struck on the afternoon of May 27, 1896, and killed 255 people in a wide path along today’s Interstate 44, across the south riverfront and into the heart of East St. Louis.

The cyclone damaged or destroyed more than 8,000 buildings and homes, devastating fashionable Lafayette Square, working-class Soulard and the riverfront rail yards. At Seventh and Rutger streets, 23 died in two collapsed tenements. Fifteen were crushed in the ruins of the Vandalia railroad’s depot in East St. Louis.

It all took place in 20 minutes.

Even with the carnage and a national depression, St. Louis hardly skipped a beat. Its population jumped 27 percent during the 1890s to 575,238, finally establishing St. Louis as the nation’s fourth largest city in 1900. Spicing the strong German flavor were newcomers such as Poles and Russian Jews, who settled northwest of downtown; Italians in Little Italy downtown and on the Hill; and Bohemians south of downtown.

More than half the population was foreign-born or first-generation American, and most of them Germans on the South Side. The big Irish neighborhood was Kerry Patch, northwest of downtown. The wealthy moved ever westward.

Black population, barely 3,300 in 1860, jumped as Jim Crow cruelties hardened down South. By 1900, more than 35,000 blacks lived here in scattered, segregated enclaves around downtown.

Business grew sluggishly in the city during the depression. Faster industrial growth was on the East Side, where cheap coal, flat land and immigrants from Eastern Europe fed mills and foundries. Granite City, named for a company that glazed cookware with a granite-like sheen, was incorporated in 1896.

St. Louis, meanwhile, built enduring monuments to its sense of self. Construction of today’s City Hall began in 1890. Union Station was dedicated on Sept. 1, 1894, when a 200-piece band played for 20,000 guests. With its distinctive clock tower, Grand Hall and wide train shed, it was the nation’s largest station, and often its busiest.

Just three weeks after the cyclone, the Republican National Convention convened here June 16. It was to have been held in a new coliseum on the site of today’s Central Library, but work had fallen behind. In three months, the city hustled up a 14,000-seat temporary hall on the south lawn of City Hall.

The tornado had spared downtown. GOP delegates took streetcar tours of wrecked neighborhoods and nominated former Ohio Gov. William McKinley on the first ballot. Barkeepers grumbled that they left town too soon.

McKinley won election in November.

Tim O'Neil is a reporter at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Contact him at 314-340-8132 or toneil@post-dispatch.com