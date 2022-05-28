It all happened in 20 minutes: In 1896, the Great Cyclone ripped through St. Louis

Low, seething clouds swirled in from the west. Wind bursts scattered litter. Awnings snapped. Fat raindrops smacked the streets.
A tornado formed near Hampton Avenue, damaging the cluster of hospitals and asylums along Arsenal Street. Gathering ferocity, the black corkscrew churned through Shaw’s Garden and the Liggett & Myers tobacco works, going up on Folsom Avenue. Thirteen construction workers died amid collapsing beams.
They were the first victims of the Great Cyclone, the deadliest single calamity in St. Louis. It struck on the afternoon of May 27, 1896, and killed 255 people in a wide path along today’s Interstate 44, across the south riverfront and into the heart of East St. Louis.
The cyclone damaged or destroyed more than 8,000 buildings and homes, devastating fashionable Lafayette Square, working-class Soulard and the riverfront rail yards. At Seventh and Rutger streets, 23 died in two collapsed tenements. Fifteen were crushed in the ruins of the Vandalia railroad’s depot in East St. Louis.
Even with the carnage and a national depression, St. Louis hardly skipped a beat. Its population jumped 27 percent during the 1890s to 575,238, finally establishing St. Louis as the nation’s fourth largest city in 1900. Spicing the strong German flavor were newcomers such as Poles and Russian Jews, who settled northwest of downtown; Italians in Little Italy downtown and on the Hill; and Bohemians south of downtown.
More than half the population was foreign-born or first-generation American, and most of them Germans on the South Side. The big Irish neighborhood was Kerry Patch, northwest of downtown. The wealthy moved ever westward.
Black population, barely 3,300 in 1860, jumped as Jim Crow cruelties hardened down South. By 1900, more than 35,000 blacks lived here in scattered, segregated enclaves around downtown.
Business grew sluggishly in the city during the depression. Faster industrial growth was on the East Side, where cheap coal, flat land and immigrants from Eastern Europe fed mills and foundries. Granite City, named for a company that glazed cookware with a granite-like sheen, was incorporated in 1896.
St. Louis, meanwhile, built enduring monuments to its sense of self. Construction of today’s City Hall began in 1890. Union Station was dedicated on Sept. 1, 1894, when a 200-piece band played for 20,000 guests. With its distinctive clock tower, Grand Hall and wide train shed, it was the nation’s largest station, and often its busiest.
Just three weeks after the cyclone, the Republican National Convention convened here June 16. It was to have been held in a new coliseum on the site of today’s Central Library, but work had fallen behind. In three months, the city hustled up a 14,000-seat temporary hall on the south lawn of City Hall.
The tornado had spared downtown. GOP delegates took streetcar tours of wrecked neighborhoods and nominated former Ohio Gov. William McKinley on the first ballot. Barkeepers grumbled that they left town too soon.
Gen. William Sherman, St. Louis' other Civil War hero
Ulysses S. Grant is St. Louis' most famous warrior. His closest brother-in-arms, William Sherman, also lived here nearly 12 years and is buried in Calvary Cemetery.
As with Grant and many Civil War-era officers, Sherman served at Jefferson Barracks. He returned here just before the war began to run a street railroad, and was a civilian witness to the bloody riot between green Union soldiers and a pro-Southern mob on May 10, 1861.
After the war ended, Sherman returned to St. Louis as western division army commander. Grateful citizens raised $30,000 to buy and furnish a home for him and his wife, Ellen, at 912 North Garrison Avenue, west of downtown. The couple's last child was born there, and they lived in the house off and on until moving to New York in 1886.
Ellen Sherman died two years later and was returned for burial at Calvary. Her husband died at 71 on Feb. 14, 1891, and was buried beside her after a massive funeral parade from Union Depot downtown.
More than 12,000 veterans, soldiers and others marched behind the casket for the winding, seven-mile journey. It took four hours to reach the cemetery.
William Torrey Harris, influential educator and philosopher
William Torrey Harris, born in Connecticut, spent three unhappy years at Yale College before moving to St. Louis in 1857. He got a job as a teacher at Clay School, near Hyde Park.
At the time, the city public school system had 70 teachers and 5,600 students. He soon became principal at Clay. (Interstate 70 runs across the site today.)
Harris' other passion was philosophy. He co-founded the St. Louis Philosophical Society and was founder of the Journal of Speculative Philosophy, which became a national publication.
He was promoted to city schools superintendent in 1867. In 13 years on the job, he improved curriculum and instruction, preferring critical thinking to rote memorization. Harris wanted students who could "refute the shallow sophisms with which the air is filled."
When he left, the system had nearly 800 teachers and a daily student census of 38,000. It had 85 schools, including Sumner High School, the first secondary school for blacks west of the Mississippi River.
Harris was U.S. education commissioner from 1889 to 1906 and died in Rhode Island at age 74 in 1909.
Seventh and Rutger streets, ground zero of the Great Cyclone, a massive tornado that killed 255 people along a 10-mile path through St. Louis and East St. Louis on May 27, 1896. Seventeen people were killed in the collapse of the building on the left. Across the street, another six died. The working-class Soulard neighborhood suffered severely, with about 40 deaths. (Missouri History Museum)