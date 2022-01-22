'It lit up the sky like sunrise.' The rail blast that rocked East St. Louis 50 years ago

David Eisenhower, a security guard at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis, was standing on the hospital parking lot when the skies turned red before the time for sunrise.

"It was like a flare," he said. "There was a massive red that lit up the whole sky like broad daylight." It was then that the concussion from the explosion staggered him. He could hear glass breaking. Eisenhower said he imagined that what had happened was like a nuclear blast.

The emergency rooms of both East St. Louis hospitals were clogged with persons waiting for treatment. Daniel Hicks, administrator of Christian Welfare Hospital, said that most of the patients came from their homes.

Service employees who are striking at Christian Welfare laid down their picket signs. They were standing and talking and watching the special hospital emergency team work with the injured.

"It looked like a sunrise at first then after 30 seconds, flames," said Ron Taylor, 6532 Alder Avenue, Berkeley. He is one of the service employees ""and was driving across the bridge at East St. Louis to take up his strike duties when the blast rolled out in flame and sound at about 6:20 a.m.